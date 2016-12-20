Nair’s triple ton batting sweeps Shastri away

India’s Karun Nair plays a shot.

Dubai: Chepauk Test triple century maker Karun Nair has been hailed as a versatile cricketer.

Ravi Shastri, the former Indian captain, coach and director of Indian team, who watched Nair’s innings from the start at the Chepauk stadium as a commentator during the fifth Test between India and England, lauded Nair’s marathon unbeaten knock of 303 runs.

Speaking to Gulf News from Chennai, Shastri said: “It was an awesome innings. His [Karun] sweeping blew everyone’s breath away. He seems to be a very versatile cricketer.”

Shastri, who enjoys describing elegant knocks and has been witness to some of the marathon knocks over the years, also said: “Karun [Nair] has literally swept England out of Chepauk.”

After the Test match, Shastri also spoke to Nair who received the player of the match during the prize giving ceremony. To a query to Nair on his thoughts about his maiden Test hundred — a triple century, of course — Nair said: “I think it will take a couple of days to sink in. I was going through all the texts and wishes that I got. It’s an amazing feeling when you contribute to winning a match, so hats off to the team.”

From the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to all his relatives in Kerala and his friends in Bengaluru, where he grew up, Nair has been receiving congratulatory messages. Despite the avalanche of messages he kept his focus on the match, wanting to win the Test on the final day. “Everyone congratulated me but we were more focused on winning the match,” he said.

Nair was born in Jodhpur to parents who hail from Chengannur in the Alappuzha district in Kerala. His relatives in Chengannur celebrated Nair’s triple century after watching him reach the triple century mark on television. “ There’s a lot to learn, I’ve been learning each day, working hard on my game,” said Nair, who was also hailed by coach Anil Kumble. “Karun helped us get a lead of 280 and that gave us an opportunity. We all knew about his ability, we were disappointed with the first couple of knocks he had, but as soon as he got going he showed what he is capable of. He’s a long-term prospect, to score a triple-hundred in only his third match is fantastic,” said Kumble.