Kohli refuses to be bothered by Mills threat

India captain says he is ready to face 90mph bowlers as first of T20s kick off

Image Credit: PTI
Indian captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at Green Park stadium in Kanpuryesterday ahead of the first India-England T20 match here today.
Gulf News
 

Kanpur: Taking a subtle dig at a scribe of the touring party, India captain Virat Kohli said he was not bothered about the presence of left-arm pacer Tymal Mills in the England squad as he has faced “enough 90mph bowlers in his career”.

Asked for his thoughts on Mills, who is a T20 specialist, Kohli responded bluntly.

“I haven’t seen much of him but I have played 90mph before in my career so,” said Kohli in a dismissive tone.

“They have brought him [Mills] as a T20 specialist, he might have a set of skills which is required for this format. I can comment on him after the second game having played him a bit. But 90mph is not a problem at all. I think I have faced enough 90mph bowlers till now,” he said drawing instant laughter from the mediapersons.

Kohli, however, was full of praise for the current crop of England players despite being unsure of their utility in the IPL.

“There is no doubt about the talent that is available in the English team. As you mention the small window has always been an issue [in IPL]. Not many teams want to spend money on players who are not available for the whole of IPL. You rather prefer to have a guy who lasts the whole tournament and gives you that extra balance. That is my point of view. Teams might think differently,” said Kohli, who captains the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Going forward, Kohli elaborated as to why he would like to open the innings. “There are all kinds of possibilities. In the IPL, you don’t have many Indian batsmen to choose from because they are spread across the franchisees. Here [in international cricket] you have a lot of options as far as Indian batsmen are concerned.

“We have a lot of options [in batting line-up], which is a very good thing. If need be I can open, it all depends on the balance of the side. I have only opened in one T20 International, may be two but I have experience of opening in the IPL. If need be, I could or I might not. It all depends on the balance of the side,” he stressed.

India were the better team in both Tests and ODIs though the 50-over series was closely fought. Kohli said the team is capable of a lot more than what it has produced this season.

“We would definitely like to extend our run from Test and ODIs to T20s. We want to play more special cricket, play more positive than what we have in the past, not worry about the result too much. In this format we need to go out and show our true potential.”

There is stiff competition for places among the seniors and juniors.

“The squad if you see has been selected like that. We have got quite a few youngsters who want to prove with senior guys in the team. Eventually the idea is groom them enough and then to give them more confidence and have a gradual progress graph for them. It is important to back them enough,” he concluded.

 

Eyeball

India vs England

First T20 International, Kanpur

Match starts at 3 pm (UAE)

Live telecast on OSN Sports HD Cricket

SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 29, 2017


Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) pose for photographs before the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP

