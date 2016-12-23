England star Broad pens new Notts deal

London: England fast bowler Stuart Broad has signed a new three-year contract with Nottinghamshire, the English county side said on Friday.

The 30-year-old moved to Notts ahead of the 2008 season but has featured on a limited basis at first-class level after establishing himself as a central part of the England side.

His tally of 368 Test wickets leaves him third on England’s all-time list, while he has contributed to four Ashes victories and was part of the team that won the World T20 championship in 2009.

He famously rattled through the Australian batting line-up during the 2015 Ashes at Trent Bridge, recording career-best figures of 8 for 15 as the tourists were dismissed for just 60 on Broad’s home ground.

“Whatever happens in the next few years, Stuart will go down as one of England’s great fast bowlers,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

“He has performed well in all kinds of different conditions over a long period of time.

“He also has the ability to sense the big moments and put in match-winning performances under pressure.

“He’s still very driven, he’s going to play for at least a few more years and his experience and skill will continue to influence matches.”