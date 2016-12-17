Mobile
Dawson: Playing in BPL, Test cricket wasn’t even a thought

From Bangladesh to England debut is ‘very special’, debutant admits

Gulf News
 

Chennai: He might have scored an impressive half-century on debut but a month ago when he was plying his trade at the Bangladesh Premier League, playing Test cricket for England never even crossed his mind, revealed Liam Dawson who led a lower-order resistance with an unbeaten 66 on Saturday.

England made India work overtime with the unlikely duo of Adil Rashid and Dawson leading a lower-order resistance to power the visitors to 477 in the fifth and final Test here.

“Went I went to Bangladesh for the BPL, Test cricket didn’t even cross my mind. So to be here now and making my Test debut in India is obviously very special,” said Dawson at the post match press conference.

Dawson said it felt nice to achieve a small milestone.

“It is obviously nice to do well on debut. It was interesting first few balls in Test cricket for me but I was pleased to get through them. It was my Test debut, I was always going to be up for it. You make one Test debut. I was extremely excited and from a team point of view as well we want to finish on a high. We are in a fairly good position.

“It’s obviously nice to get small milestones. It’s obviously a small milestone. From a personal point of view it’s a very special day.”

Dawson added of a bouncer that surprised him: “It was a good bouncer, I tried to watch it as hard as I could but that’s part of the game sometimes you get it a little bit wrong. As a said I was pleased to get through. I think you got to take one ball at a time and that’s what I was thinking.

“I put that ball at the back of my mind and I just managed to concentrate on ball at a hat was crucial. I haven’t really thought too much to be fair. I have prepared, I have done what I do for Hampshire and that’s all I can do.”

