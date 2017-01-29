Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Chanderpaul set for Lancashire return

West Indies veteran last played for the County in 2010

Gulf News
 

London: Former West Indies Test batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul will return to Lancashire for this year’s County season, the north England cricket club has announced.

The 42-year-old last played for Lancashire in 2010 but with the departure of several experienced batsmen in recent seasons, the club has turned to Chanderpaul in order to strengthen their batting department, reports CMC.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Shivnarine back to Lancashire for the 2017 season. He knows what it takes to be successful and there is no doubt that he will have a positive effect on our squad,” head coach Glen Chapple said on Saturday.

“The talented squad at Lancashire is very young and Shivnarine will bring a healthy level of experience to help guide them. While Shivnarine will undoubtedly have an important role to play on the field, his role off the field will be of huge importance to our young players,” the club said.

“He’s one of the most experienced international cricketers in the history of the game and it will be a fantastic opportunity for our players to learn from him, in all aspects of the game.”

The left-handed Chanderpaul played 164 Tests and scored 11,867 runs at an average of 51 before being discarded by West Indies selectors 19 months ago.

He has continued to play first class cricket for his native Guyana where he has gathered 304 runs in four outings at an average of 60 this season.

Chanderpaul said he was keen on renewing his acquaintances with Lancashire club and aiding in the development of the younger players.

“I can’t wait to return back to Lancashire this summer. I thoroughly enjoyed playing for the club in 2010 and I’m looking forward to joining up with the team ahead of the start to the season,” he said.

“It’s an extremely ambitious club and there are some fantastically talented young cricketers in the squad. I’m looking forward to passing on some of my experience to the younger players in the squad. The 2017 season is going to be an exciting and progressive one for Lancashire.”

Chanderpaul has also played County cricket for Durham, Warwickshire and Derbyshire.

More from England

tags from this story

West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
follow this tag on MGNShivnarine Chanderpaul

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketEngland

tags

West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Shivnarine Chanderpaul
follow this tag on MGN

Also In England

Moeen puts Makkah ahead of IPL riches

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 1, 2017


German's Marcel Kittel, from Quick-Step Floors Team from Belgium, holds the winner's trophy after winning the Nakheel stage 1 during the Dubai Tour 2017. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis