Cautious Cook should resign as the captain now

Chennai: This tour started badly when Alastair Cook hinted this might be his last assignment as England captain. Once a captain starts throwing out hints about giving up the job it means he is already contemplating the end, which is not good for his mindset or the rest of his team. I accept that captaincy of any country has become more exacting, mentally exhausting and time consuming than it was 20 years ago.

There are more Test matches in a year which means there are so many more television, radio and press interviews to do. After a while all this becomes tiresome and wears you down. It takes the gloss off the job and it can all become a pain in the backside. All you want to do is play cricket, but that is not possible as a modern-day captain. So Alastair must have been having thoughts of giving up the captaincy and playing just as a batsman, or maybe it crossed his mind to give it up all together and retire. Once those thoughts start, it is like a worm in the head and eats away at you. Then your team start losing and your batting begins to splutter and it all drags you down; hence his comments again after losing badly in Mumbai when he blurted out that Joe Root was ready to be England captain.

As a captain Cook was cautious and conservative. That does not make him a bad captain or bad guy. He is a good person, an excellent batsman and it will be a sad day for English cricket if he is not our opening batsman in the summer or at the Ashes next winter. But he should make the decision to resign as captain and stop hinting. End the speculation. He is telling us that the captaincy has tired him out mentally and he has had enough.

If that is the case then he should go, which would give Root seven Test matches in England to get used to the job before taking the team to Australia. Root will find his own style but I think it will be more aggressive and positive. Not all the time, I hope. Common sense needs to be applied sometimes, but he will have his close friend Michael Vaughan in his ear and that will help. He was a wonderful captain. Cook won four tosses in India and still lost the series badly. That tells me everything. The opportunity to bat first and score big runs when the pitch is at its best is priceless in India. It is like playing chess with the white pieces. You have the opportunity to control the game. In the first Test at Rajkot, England scored 537 and nearly won the match.

After that England were not good enough. Before and during the tour, England’s management were rightly concerned that their the spinners, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, were no match for the Indian batsmen. With England having an abundance of quality fast-medium bowlers they talked themselves into believing that England could play to their strengths and pick plenty of seamers in each Test. That was a mistake and left the team lopsided, with too many seamers under bowled. That was ridiculous.

Take Chris Woakes. He has had a wonderful year bowling in South Africa and England, gained a bit of pace, taken wickets and scored runs but out here these pitches have sucked the life and energy out of him. I realise it can be soul-destroying running in, bending your back with no swing, seam or reward. In the end he got so frustrated, ran out of steam and resorted to bowling quite a few bouncers. That was understandable, but on these dry, low and unresponsive surfaces it will not get people out. Except for a wonderful short spell in Visakhapatnam, Stuart Broad has not made any impact on the series. He has tried and bowled a good line but the pitches have been unresponsive. I was surprised that, after the new ball, he did not cut his pace down and bowl off cutters at off stump.

For me, he should be a natural at that, with a tall high action and good fingers and wrist. These dry pitches are more receptive to cutting the ball than bowling seam up. James Anderson ran in well, had good rhythm and tried hard. But like Broad he had no impact in the three Tests he played. He found no swing, no reverse swing, no seam movement and being a bit-part player is not what he is used to. Four wickets for 214 runs shows how ineffective he was. This frustration at not being able to influence any Test at any time probably was a factor in his comments about Virat Kohli. When the opposition have beaten you by an innings, and won the series convincingly and their captain has scored a wonderful double hundred, it is not the time to be ungracious in defeat.

Our spinners bowled too many loose, easily hittable balls, which made it almost impossible to create pressure on any Indian batsman. Too soon and too often they were bowling to defensive fields to stop the opposition scoring rather than bowling to take wickets. Slow turn does not worry good Indian batsmen. They grow up with it. Here you need to bowl it a bit quicker, really rip it and be very accurate. It would have helped the England spinners if the batsmen had given them more runs to play with. For example, in the first Test when England scored their 537 in the first innings, the three spinners took 13 wickets and nearly won the match.

Ben Stokes batted very well when the pitch was flat at Rajkot. He made 128 there and 70 in the first innings in Visakhapatnam. But as soon as the ball turned, Ravi Ashwin’s off-spin caused him big problems. Seven times out of eight he has been dismissed by off-spin and five times cheaply. When the offies went around the wicket so the ball came at him from mid-off, he opened his shoulder and chest to play it to mid-on. When the ball turned, he was down the wrong line and playing against the spin. There is room for some serious work for Stokes. England picked plenty of seamers so he was underbowled. He has a huge talent. He gets close to the stumps, skids it at a sharp pace and draws right-handers to play at balls they should leave alone. There is a lot more good stuff to come out of this lad, but he can only get better if the captain bowls him more.

In three Test matches Haseeb Hameed showed composure, patience, unflappable temperament, courage and a fine technique. Once he batted tremendously well with a badly broken finger, showing a high pain threshold. What a find for England. He looks tight in defence, unruffled and unhurried against the new ball. His footwork is precise and sure and everyone has to admire the youngster. Jonny Bairstow scoring runs against the turning ball was a pleasant surprise. He was so positive, confident and did not let the bowlers settle down while bowling at him. At the beginning of his innings, he sometimes had a tricky time getting started but it never stopped him getting up for the challenge.

Technically he uses too much bottom hand and looks to whip balls to the leg side a great deal but if it works, who cares? He has had a fantastic year and scored runs for England many times when the team have been under pressure. He also worked so hard at his keeping and that has paid off with a significant improvement. Keaton Jennings’s debut of a century and a duck was ecstasy and agony. It is better to get the century first innings and not the nought as he would have been sweating on a king pair for a few nights. He reminds me of Marcus Trescothick. He stands very still, has simple foot movement and stays upright, almost to the point where he could learn to take a bigger stride forward and bend his front knee a little bit more. The two youngsters are the positive for England on a tour when not many good things have emerged.