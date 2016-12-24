Mobile
Criticism does not bother me, says Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin feels it is a challenge for him to perform well in all conditions

Image Credit: AFP
Ravichandran Ashwin
 

DUBAI: Ravichandran Ashwin, who has often been accused of being a good bowler only in home conditions, says criticism does not bother him.  

When Gulf News asked about it, Ashwin said: “A cricketer’s graph should always be on the rise — when you hang your boots you should feel you have hung your boots at the rise.

“If you see around the globe people have a tendency of not looking at their own back and talking about successful people. As far as I’m concerned that (people now talk about me) in itself is a big achievement.

“When they initially spoke of myself they said he is someone who succeeds only at Chennai Chepauk when he plays for Chennai Super Kings. Then when I did well in T20, they said I am only a T20 bowler but I did well in the Test  matches. Later they said I succeed only in Indian pitches,” Ashwin said.

He said he proved them wrong by performing in international venues including Australia and Sri Lanka.

“When I went to Australia they said I cannot perform. When I went to Bangladesh they said the same. When I performed in Sri Lanka they said I am a subcontinent king. 

“It is just a matter of time before I put an end to this conversation but I do definitely agree there are challenges attached to performing all over the world; that is what we are made to do. If we don’t have challenges what do you work for? If I start succeeding everywhere, what I am going to pursue or improve on?”

Ravichandran Ashwin
Australia
DUBAI
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
