Chirag Suri is first UAE-based cricketer to be picked in IPL

Chirag Suri, 22, becomes first UAE-based cricketer to be picked in the Indian Premier League

Image Credit: Pankaj Sharma/Gulf News Archives
Chirag Suri, a promising cricketer and a cricket captain of Repton School team in Dubai.
 

Dubai: All-rounder Chirag Suri has made history by becoming the first UAE-based cricketer to be picked in the Indian Premier League.

The 22-year-old will be part of the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions squad in the tenth edition after being sold at the base price of Rs. 1 million (Dh 54,854).  

Suri, who had represented UAE in the under-19 as well as the senior teams, will get a chance to rub shoulders with international stars likes Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn and Aaron Finch, to name a few.

