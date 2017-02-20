Chirag Suri is first UAE-based cricketer to be picked in IPL
Dubai: All-rounder Chirag Suri has made history by becoming the first UAE-based cricketer to be picked in the Indian Premier League.
The 22-year-old will be part of the Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions squad in the tenth edition after being sold at the base price of Rs. 1 million (Dh 54,854).
Suri, who had represented UAE in the under-19 as well as the senior teams, will get a chance to rub shoulders with international stars likes Dwayne Bravo, Brendon McCullum, Dale Steyn and Aaron Finch, to name a few.