Wade’s thrilling ton as Australia beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Wade’s thrilling ton as Australia beat Pakistan in 1st ODI

Wicketkeeper and Maxwell push through to win it for hosts

Gulf News
 

Brisbane: Matthew Wade hit a thrilling last-ball century to set up a 92-run victory for Australia over Pakistan in the first one-day international at the Gabba on Friday.

Wicketkeeper Wade boosted Australia to 268 for nine off their 50 overs after the batting top order had slumped to 78 for five.

Seamer James Faulkner then took four wickets for 32 to help Australia dismiss Pakistan for 176 off 42.4 overs.

Pakistan were well placed with Australia five down in the 17th over before Wade and Glenn Maxwell (60) put on 82 runs for the sixth wicket to push on.

The tourists could not put any pressure on the Australians in their innings with skipper Azhar Ali injuring a hamstring and Babar Azam topscoring with 33.

Mohammad Amir struck early with the key wickets of adventurous opener David Warner and skipper Steve Smith with successive balls to have Australian rocking at 13 for two in the fifth over.

“It was challenging at the top, it was swinging and seaming around,” man-of-the-match Wade said.

“Maxi (Maxwell) took the pressure off me, and I was just looking to get him on strike. I was absolutely cooked (by the last over).”

Wade, who has been under pressure to score runs after a lean spell, hit seven fours and two sixes in his knock for his first ODI century.

Maxwell was at his quirky best with reverse sweeps and improvised stroke-making in his 60 off 56 balls with seven boundaries before he was out to a false shot.

Maxwell was dismissed in the 31st over with Australia at 160 for six when he attempted to flick Hasan Ali over midwicket only to hit the ball with the high part of his bat and dolly an easy catch to Mohammad Hafeez.

Pakistan soon struck trouble in their innings losing the free-scoring Sharjeel Khan for 18 off 22 balls, falling to Faulkner.

Skipper Azhar Ali injured a hamstring and retired hurt only to return in pain and try and help his side late innings before he became another Faulkner victim for 24.

“It’s a bit sore, but hopefully it will recover soon,” Azhar said.

“The physio will have a better look and see how far I can get. Hopefully I can take part in the next game.”

Babar Azam, batting at No. 4, topscored with 33 off 46 balls before he edged to Steve Smith at slip off Pat Cummins.

“We thought from five down for 78 we can get them out early, but unfortunately it didn’t happen,” Azhar said.

Smith said Australia paid for being in too much of a hurry at the top of their innings.

“It was a pretty average start. We were in a bit of a hurry, to be fair,” Smith said.

“I thought Matthew Wade played an exceptional innings. 270 was around par, it was a bit of a slow wicket.

“We bat all the way down. Mitchell Starc is batting at No. 10 at the moment. We’ve got a long order.

The second match in the five-ODI series will be played in Melbourne on Sunday.

 

Fact Box

Complete scoreboard in the first one-day international between Australia and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday.

Australia innings

D. Warner b Amir 7

T. Head c Rizwan b Imad 39

S. Smith c Rizwan b Amir 0

C. Lynn c Rizwan b Hasan 16

M. Marsh c Rizwan b Imad 4

G. Maxwell c Hafeez b Hasan 60

M. Wade not out 100

J. Faulkner c Hafeez b Nawaz 5

P. Cummins run out (Akmal) 15

M. Starc b Hasan 10

B. Stanlake not out 1

Extras (lb1, w9, nb1) 11

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 268

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Warner), 2-13 (Smith), 3-52 (Lynn), 4-67 (Head), 5-78 (Marsh), 6-160 (Maxwell), 7-170 (Faulkner), 8-212 (Cummins), 9-235 (Starc)

Bowling: Amir 10-0-54-2 (3w), Hafeez 7-0-23-0 (1w), Hasan 9-0-65-3 (2w), Riaz 6-0-42-0 (1nb, 3w), Imad 10-0-35-2, Nawaz 8-0-48-1

Pakistan innings

Azhar Ali c Warner b Faulkner 24

Sharjeel Khan c Maxwell b Faulkner 18

Mohammad Hafeez c Wade b Faulkner 4

Babar Azam c Smith b Cummins 33

Umar Akmal c Head b Starc 17

Mohammad Rizwan c Marsh b Cummins 21

Imad Wasim c Warner b Marsh 29

Mohammad Nawaz b Starc 1

Mohammad Amir c Maxwell b Faulkner 8

Wahab Riaz c Starc b Cummins 6

Hasan Ali not out 1

Extras (b4, lb5, w5) 14

Total (all out, 42.4 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-38 (Sharjeel), 1-39 (Azhar retired hurt), 2-47 (Hafeez), 3-79 (Akmal), 4-109 (Babar), 5-129 (Rizwan), 6-133 (Nawaz), 7-158 (Imad), 8-163 (Azhar), 9-171 (Amir), 10-176 (Riaz)

Bowling: Starc 8-0-34-2 (2w), Stanlake 3-0-13-0 (1w), Faulkner 7-1-32-4, Cummins 8.4-0-33-3 (2w), Head 10-0-28-0, Marsh 6-0-27-1

Result: Australia won by 92 runs

Series: Australia 1-0

Man-of-the-match: Matthew Wade (AUS)

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Mick Martell (AUS) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc
James Faulkner
follow this tag on MGNJames Faulkner
Mohammad Hafeez
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Hafeez

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN
James Faulkner
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences