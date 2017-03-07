Mobile
Things didn’t go according to plan: Smith

Six-star Ashwin pulls it back for India in fiery second Test

Image Credit: Reuters
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin (4th R) celebrates with teammates after winning the match.
Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed six wickets as India stopped Australia in their tracks to win a fiery second Test and level the series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Australia, needing 188 for victory, were bowled out for just 112 half-an-hour into the final session on day four at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Tempers frayed between the world’s top two ranked sides as the hosts bounced back from a humiliating opening Test defeat in Pune.

Ashwin (6-41), who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon, caught and bowled for two, sparking celebrations among the Indian players.

“After losing the first Test the way we did, we wanted to bounce back and not show anyone but ourselves what we are made of,” said India skipper Virat Kohli.

Cheteshwar Pujara (92) and Ajinkya Rahane (52) put on a crucial 118-run partnership for India’s fifth wicket before the Australian bowlers struck back in the morning session.

But the tourists faltered in their run chase to leave the series perfectly poised heading in to the third Test in Ranchi from March 16.

“This afternoon didn’t go to plan,” said Australia captain Steve Smith.

“Ashwin did what he’s done so well over here for a very long time — hit good areas and challenged our batters, and we weren’t up to it today.

“But I’m proud of the way the boys have competed over the last four days.”

Australia started their second innings briskly, scoring at over four runs an over, but were soon rattled as Ashwin got into his groove, trapping a dangerous-looking David Warner lbw for 17.

“One good thing I did was when wickets were not coming, I kept the runs down,” said Ashwin.

“We just spoke inside the dressing room to bowl some short spells and keep changing over. That is why we were rotating so we could attack through such short balls,” he added.

Shaun Marsh became Yadav’s first lbw victim as he tried to pad away an inswinging delivery but was given out. The batsmen decided not to waste their single remaining review but TV replays suggested the ball would have missed the off stump by quite a distance.

It was Smith’s dismissal that brought the home crowd to its feet, however, as Yadav’s delivery stayed low to hit the star batsman’s lower pad for lbw.

Drama followed after Smith apparently waited for a signal from the dressing room to seek a referral, something he is not allowed to do, before the on-field umpire quickly ushered him away.

India skipper Virat Kohli was angry at Smith’s antics and the umpires were required to cool tempers down.

Earlier, Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of 6-67 to help bowl out India for 274 before lunch.

 

Scoreboard

India (1st innings) 189

Australia (1st innings) 276

India (2nd innings)

L. Rahul c Smith b O’Keefe 51

A. Mukund b Hazlewood 16

C. Pujara c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 92

V. Kohli lbw b Hazlewood 15

R. Jadeja b Hazlewood 2

A. Rahane lbw b Starc 52

K. Nair b Starc 0

W. Saha not out 20

R. Ashwin b Hazlewood 4

U. Yadav c Warner b Hazlewood 1

I. Sharma c S. Marsh b O’Keefe 6

Extras (b11, w4) 15

Total (all out, 97.1 overs) 274

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Mukund), 2-84 (Rahul), 3-112 (Kohli), 4-120 (Jadeja), 5-238 (Rahane), 6-238 (Nair), 7-242 (Pujara), 8-246 (Ashwin), 9-258 (Yadav), 10-274 (Sharma)

Bowling: Starc 16-1-74-2 (2w), Hazlewood 24-5-67-6, Lyon 33-4-82-0, O’Keefe 21.1-3-36-2, M. Marsh 3-0-4-0

Australia (2nd innings)

D. Warner lbw b Ashwin 17

M. Renshaw c Saha b Sharma 5

S. Smith lbw b Yadav 28

S. Marsh lbw b Yadav 9

P. Handscomb c Saha b Ashwin 24

M. Marsh c Nair b Ashwin 13

M. Wade? c Saha b Ashwin 0

M. Starc b Ashwin 1

S. O’Keefe b Jadeja 2

N. Lyon c & b Ashwin 2

J. Hazlewood not out 0

Extras (b8, lb2, w1) 11

Total (all out; 35.4 overs) 112

Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Renshaw), 2-42 (Warner), 3-67 (S. Marsh), 4-74 (Smith), 5-101 (M. Marsh), 6-101 (Wade), 7-103 (Starc), 8-110 (O’Keefe), 9-110 (Handscomb), 10-112 (Lyon)

Bowling: Sharma 6-1-28-1 (1w), Ashwin 12.4-4-41-6, Yadav 9-2-30-2, Jadeja 8-5-3-1

Toss: India

Result: India beat Australia by 75 runs

Series: The four-match series is tied at 1-1

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Nigel Llong (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

