‘Smith’s Australian side weakest to tour India’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Smith’s Australian side weakest to tour India’

Turbanator feels they will not able to counter Ashwin, Jadeja

Image Credit: AFP
Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the second day of three-day practice cricket match between India 'A' and Australia at The Brabourne Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has rated the current Australian team led by Steven Smith as the “weakest ever” in recent times to tour the Indian sub-continent.

India are dubbed as overwhelming favourites against the Aussies with the first Test starting February 23 in Pune.

“I have played against some of the best Australian sides. In my opinion, looking at the composition, this is the weakest Australian side to tour India. I don’t think this team has the wherewithal to cope with a quality Indian side in the Indian conditions. It can again be 4-0 like 2013 season,” Harbhajan said in an exclusive interview.

When asked about his strong observations, Harbhajan, who got a record 32 wickets in the epic 2001 series, said: “That team 2001 had Matthew Hayden, Michael Slater, Adam Gilchrist, Rickey Ponting and Steve Waugh. In this team, if you take Steve Smith and David Warner out, I don’t think this batting line-up can offer resistance to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Both know how to get wickets on the Indian tracks.”

Australia scored 469 in the practice game but that’s against an India A side in which there aren’t any of the first team players of the Test side.

In fact, the ‘Turbanator’ termed the England side that was drubbed 0-4, as a better outfit than this Australian side.

“I believe the England team that toured India recently were a better batting outfit. They scored 400-plus runs on a multiple occasions. It’s not going to happen with this Australian side,” said India’s third highest wicket-taker.

Steven Smith has been a good player of spin bowling and something that one has seen in IPL also but Harbhajan counters.

“Take IPL out of the equation because those matches are played on flat batting pitches. And most of Smith’s centuries are against spinners on Australian pitches. The length varies, there’s less turn and the bounce makes it easier for strokeplayers. In India, Ashwin and Jadeja on these tracks will pose far bigger challenge for Smith. In case of Warner, he can attack which means he will give you chances,” said Harbhajan.

He was also dismissive of Mitchell Starc being a big threat with his pace and ability to bowl reverse swing.

“The series is starting at a time when India summer commences. Starc would find it difficult to bowl more than 3-4 overs at full tilt in this heat and humidity. Also how many overs will Starc bowl in an innings? 20 overs. So how much his body will hold during the third or fourth spell will be key,” he said.

Talking about Nathan Lyon’s role, Harbhajan commented: “I have a lot of respect for Nathan Lyon. He has 200-plus Test wickets being an off-spinner playing bulk of cricket Down Under. But then again, he will be bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay or Ajinkya Rahane in India is different. The other two spinners are absolute rookies.”

More from Australia

tags from this story

David Warner
follow this tag on MGNDavid Warner
Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGNRavichandran Ashwin
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc
IPL
follow this tag on MGNIPL
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Matthew Hayden
follow this tag on MGNMatthew Hayden

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

David Warner
follow this tag on MGN
Ravichandran Ashwin
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN
IPL
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Gunaratne fireworks seal T20 series for Lanka

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Two more arrested in attack on Kerala actress

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring