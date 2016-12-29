Smith century gives Australia narrow lead

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Smith century gives Australia narrow lead

Skipper admits result against Pakistan will be difficult with a day left

Image Credit: AFP
Australia’s batsman Steve Smith in action against Pakistan on the fourth day of the second Test match in Melbourne yesterday. The skipper was unbeaten on 100.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Skipper Steve Smith scored his 17th Test century to give Australia a 22-run lead over Pakistan as rain again disrupted play in the second Test in Melbourne on Thursday.

Smith reached his fourth Test hundred of the year before a storm lashed the Melbourne Cricket Ground just before tea and forced the rest of the fourth day’s play to be abandoned.

Smith was unbeaten on 100 with Mitchell Starc not out seven in Australia’s 465 for six.

It is unlikely there will be a result in the Test with just Friday’s final day to play.

The Australians were hoping to build a 100-plus run lead to try and put the tourists under pressure on the final day in the weather-disrupted Test.

“We were planning to play a little more positively this afternoon and try and get as many runs as we could, but the rain hasn’t helped us,” Smith said.

“So now it’s about summing it up in the morning and seeing where we can go.

“It’s obviously going to be difficult to get a result, the wicket hasn’t broken up much and it’s playing well.”

Smith passed 1,000 runs in a calendar year for the third time in a row during his knock, taking his 2016 total to 1,040 at 67.60 with his patient 100 not out coming off 168 balls with nine boundaries.

Usman Khawaja was dismissed three runs short of his century early in the day, the second time this season that the Pakistan-born batsman has been dismissed on 97.

Khawaja had added just two runs to his overnight 95 off 12 balls when he edged Wahab Riaz to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed in the day’s fifth over. Khawaja left the ground with his head bowed.

Khawaja also missed out on a century against South Africa in the second innings of last month’s first Test in Perth.

The Australians lost the wickets of under-pressure pair Nic Maddinson and Matthew Wade in the middle session.

Maddinson, fighting to nail down his Test spot, failed again, deceived by wrist-spinner Yasir Shah’s flight and was bowled off stump for 22 off 55 balls.

Under pressure after scores of 0, 1 and 4 in his three Test innings, Maddinson advanced down the wicket but failed to get to the pitch of the ball and left the wicket shaking his head.

Wicketkeeper Wade again missed out — this time he was caught in the slips for just nine after a slash outside off stump at Sohail Khan.

Wade, like Maddinson, has struggled for runs since his recall for last month’s third Test against South Africa and has scores of 4, 7, 1 not out and now 9 in his four innings since.

In contrast, Peter Handscomb claimed his third half-century in three Tests to push along the Australian scoring.

He was dropped off a sharp caught-and-bowled chance by Mohammad Amir on 51, but three runs later he found Sami Aslam at point off Sohail.

Handscomb, playing on his home pitch, added 92 runs with Smith off 141 balls.

Starc slammed Shah for a mighty six — measured at 103 metres — high into the stands to get off the mark and will resume on Friday with Smith.

Azhar Ali, who scored an unbeaten 205 in Pakistan’s 443 for nine in the first innings declaration, was fielding at short leg when he received a fearsome blow on the helmet off Wade’s full-blooded pull shot and was taken from the field for observation for concussion.

Paceman Riaz continued to have problems bowling no-balls. He overstepped 12 times in his 27 overs.

“We need to cut down these no-balls, it’s not acceptable,” Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said.

 

Fact Box

Scoreboard after the fourth day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday:

Pakistan first innings 443-9 dec (A. Ali 205 not out, S. Khan 65; J. Hazlewood 3-50, J. Bird 3-113)

Australia first innings (278-2 overnight)

M. Renshaw b Yasir Shah 10

D. Warner c Sarfraz b Riaz 144

U. Khawaja c Sarfraz b Riaz 97

S. Smith not out 100

P. Handscomb c Sami b Sohail 54

N. Maddinson b Yasir Shah 22

M. Wade c Shafiq b Sohail 9

M. Starc not out 7

Extras (B1, lb8, nb13) 22

Total (6 wickets, 113.5 overs) 465

Fall of wickets: 1-46 (Renshaw), 2-244 (Warner), 3-282 (Khawaja), 4-374 (Handscomb), 5-433 (Maddinson), 6-454 (Wade)

To bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Bird.

Bowling: Amir 27-5-74-0 (1nb), Sohail 23.5-7-86-2, Y. Shah 34-2-150-2, Riaz 27-3-135-2 (12nb), Azhar 2-0-11-0

Play abandoned (rain) 4.50pm local

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG) and Sundaram Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRL)

More from Australia

tags from this story

Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
South Africa
follow this tag on MGNSouth Africa
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Starc

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Australia
follow this tag on MGN
South Africa
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Starc
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Australia

Lehmann backs Agar’s claims for a Test recall

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan