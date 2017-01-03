Morris inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame

Sydney: Former Australia cricketer Arthur Morris was on Tuesday inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame by ex-skipper Steve Waugh during the tea break on the opening day of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan here.

Morris, who became the 82nd player to be inducted into the ICC CRicket Hall of Fame, was given the honour posthumously. His wife Judith Morris received a personalised cap from Waugh, himself an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer. Cricket Australia chairman David Peever was also present on the occasion.

Judith said, according to a release: “It is a great honour to be receiving this award, which brings in a flood of memories along with it. I thank the ICC for recognising my husband’s contribution to cricket by inducting him into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.”

Steve Waugh said: “Cricket has developed over the years and decades due to the contribution of players who entertained the crowds with their attractive game and made contests memorable due to their steely resolve. Arthur Morris was one such cricketer and that is why he is remembered even so many years after he played the game.

“I congratulate his family for this big honour and commend this gesture by the ICC to recognise his impact on the game of cricket.”

ICC chief executive David Richardson said in a message: “Arthur Morris is among the best left-handed openers that the game has ever seen. He was a key member of ‘Bradman’s Invincibles’ with an exceptional average, especially for an opening batsman. He was a courageous batsman whose temperament and style of play was praised liberally, even by Bradman.

“He is a deserving recipient of this honour and I have great pleasure in congratulating his family on behalf of the ICC.”