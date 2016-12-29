Mobile
Lyon’s Australia Test spot in a spin

Gillespie named Aussie T20 assistant coach

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Australia captain Steve Smith on Thursday criticised Nathan Lyon’s bowling consistency, but has left questions about the spinner’s place in the Test team up to the selectors.

Lyon, Australia’s most successful off-spinner with 220 wickets, has taken just nine wickets at 66 runs this season.

The Pakistan lower order were particularly severe on him in the first innings of the second Melbourne Test carting him for one for 115 off 23 overs.

Pakistan No. 8 Sohail Khan clubbed Lyon for four massive sixes as the spinner conceded 46 runs from just six overs.

With the second Test looking like it is headed for a draw on Friday’s final day, attention has already switched to next week’s series decider in Sydney with Australia currently leading 1-0.

When asked by reporters if Lyon was a guaranteed selection for the Sydney Test, Smith replied: “I’m not sure, that’s up to the selectors.

“He obviously hasn’t bowled at his best in this game. It’s always difficult bowling to right-handers. They’ve only got two (left-handers) in their line-up.

“We’re just looking for Nathan to be a little more consistent in the way he bowls.”

The SCG pitch traditionally takes spin and 28 of 37 wickets in a Sheffield Shield game were taken by spinners there last month.

Left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe is fit again after playing in the first Test in Sri Lanka in July and looms as the most likely spin inclusion for the Sydney Test.

While Smith wouldn’t say who could come into the squad, he indicated the spin stocks will get a boost.

“I think it’s possible that we could see another spinner in Sydney,” Smith said.

“It’s been spinning quite a lot there in Shield cricket this season so there’s a good chance there’d be a spinner added.

“(The fast bowlers) have done some bowling and it’s obviously been a pretty big summer for them as well. Six Tests matches is always a lot.”

Meanwhile, former Test fast bowler Jason Gillespie was Thursday appointed as Australia assistant coach for the three Twenty20 internationals against Sri Lanka in February.

Cricket Australia said Gillespie will work with Justin Langer, who was confirmed as coach for the series earlier this month.

They will step in for head coach Darren Lehmann and his assistant David Saker, who will be with the Test squad for the tour of India over the same period.

Apart from his work with the Adelaide Strikers in the T20 Big Bash League, Gillespie spent five successful years as head coach of English county Yorkshire.

“I’m just buzzing to get this role. It really is an exciting opportunity and I’m humbled to be thought of by Cricket Australia in this regard,” Gillespie said.

“With some players likely to be away in India it really will be a shop window for players from the BBL to showcase their skills and to show the selectors and the Australian public what they can do.”

Gillespie took 259 wickets in 71 Tests as well as 142 wickets in 97 ODIs.

The T20s between Australia and Sri Lanka will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 17, Geelong on February 19 and the Adelaide Oval on February 22.

Sri Lanka
follow this tag on MGNSri Lanka
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

