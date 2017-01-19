Leader of Australia’s biggest state economy quits politics

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Leader of Australia’s biggest state economy quits politics

Baird cites ill health in his family as one reason for his surprise departure

Image Credit: AP
Andrew Scipione
Gulf News
 

Sydney: The leader of Australia’s biggest state economy, New South Wales (NSW), on Thursday announced his resignation from politics two years out from the next election, citing ill health in his family as one reason for his surprise departure.

State Premier Mike Baird has overseen major privatisation and infrastructure investment in Australia’s most populous state, which is worth A$530 billion (Dh1.46 trillion or $398.19 billion) and larger than the economies of Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines.

“I said many times I didn’t want to become a career politician,” 48-year-old Baird told reporters in Sydney.

“I wanted to go as hard as I could for as long as I could and then step aside. Well, today, I am making good on that pledge.” The NSW economy accounts for 31 per cent of Australia’s gross domestic product with a population of 7.3 million.

In recent years NSW has seen sustained investment in infrastructure funded by a wave of privatisations, the most recent being the A$16.2 billion sale of power networks Ausgrid in October and TransGrid to an international consortium of funds for A$10.26 billion in November 2015.

A vote to replace Baird will be held next week, with state treasurer Gladys Berejiklian seen as the front-runner.

Berejiklian has worked closely with Baird on the privatisation plans so a promotion to leadership is expected to see a continuation of current NSW economic policies.

“Berejiklian and Baird have committed to infrastructure investment through privatisations. Should she become premier, I can’t see any change in that,” said Peter Chen, professor of political science, University of Sydney.

The new state leader will be in place for the next asset sale by NSW, a 50.4 per cent stake in Endeavour Energy that powers parts of southern Sydney and is expected to attract bids of around A$4 billion.

Baird has been Australia’s most popular state leader, comfortably securing re-election in 2015, but was forced into several embarrassing U-turns last year after banning greyhound racing and restricting the purchasing alcohol across the state.

Despite those blemishes on his record, Baird had long been seen as a future leader of the country’s ruling Liberal Party, especially as current conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull remains under sustained pressure.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Smith century makes Pakistan pay for mistakes

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access