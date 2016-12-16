Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Johnson slams day-night Ashes Test

It changes the wickets, former Aussie pace warhead says

Gulf News
 

Sydney: Former Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson has slammed the decision to play a day-night Ashes match next year, saying the pink ball Test is a “totally different” game.

England will play Australia in a test under the lights for the first time at the Adelaide Oval in the second match of the 2017-18 Ashes series, it was announced this week.

Johnson, who retired ahead of the inaugural day-night Test in Adelaide last year, thinks the Ashes series generates enough interest and ticket sales without any added novelty.

“I’m not really happy about it. I just don’t think it’s Test cricket,” Johnson said.

“It’s a totally different game altogether. They change the wickets.

“Adelaide Oval in Test match cricket never has grass on it. But the two day-night Test matches that have been played there, there’s been lots of grass on it.

“As a bowler, I should be happy about it. Because it definitely brings bowlers into it.

“But to me, it’s a change of a game. And I think it changes stats as well. So I just don’t like it.” Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland has been a driving force behind the day-night game and has told Australian cricket fans they can soon expect two home pink-ball Tests every year.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGNRicky Ponting
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Mitchell Johnson
follow this tag on MGNMitchell Johnson

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Ricky Ponting
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Mitchell Johnson
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Big Bash bans Russell’s black bat

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party