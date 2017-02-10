Mobile
Great expectations for Smith’s Australia

Skipper knows success against India can take him and team to a different stratosphere

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Australia captain Steven Smith said success in the four Test series against Virat Kohli and his men can make his side “one of the all-time greats”.

“If you do well in India, this will give you massive credit. This tour can get you to the status of one of the all-time greats,” Smith said.

“Yep, if I can have a big series, then we are well on the way to doing well in this series.”

“A win on this tour would be huge with the Ashes coming. If there is a tied series, that would be a huge tick for you! Absolutely a huge tick. A lot of people have written us off. We aren’t really thinking of results. We just need to get our processes right. We must compete with showing signs of learning and finding ways to grind out tough situations. If we do these things we will have success, but in reality it’s about following the process and the results look after themselves,” Smith said.

Regarded as one of the best players of spin in the Australian team, Smith is also aware about the huge responsibility he has in his shoulders.

The right-handed batsman said if Australia were to succeed in India, he has to score big runs.

“I generally have been a good player of spin. I have my plans that I stick to and understand what works and what doesn’t. I learnt a bit from Sri Lanka. I just stick to my game plan under pressure. I can’t be content on little hundreds if I got there. It’s about scoring big ones,” Smith was quoted as saying in The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I think you have to play the way you play and the rest looks after itself. I must use the crease well and change my guards to keep them (Indian bowlers) guessing. I must adapt to different periods of the game and win the big moments,” he added.

The Australian skipper believes India is a good tour for any captain to know his players’ characters and personalities.

“Yes, definitely. That’s my job to understand what makes them tick and help develop game plans that work for them. The boys often come to me on tactics and strategies. The training here in Dubai has been great as it’s an open forum on honest discussions on each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

Smith also hand-picked Peter Handscomb to do well in Indian conditions.

“Handscomb will do well. He has a great understanding and is a talented athlete. Things like being good in other sports actually helps you being good in cricket. He plays spin well and uses the crease with scoring options,” he signed off.

Austria's Nicole Schmidhofer reacts in the finish area of the women's Super-G race at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St. Moritz. AFP

