De Villiers’ future in Tests in doubt: report

South African dasher may quit longer format to prolong career

Gulf News
 

Cape Town: South African batsman AB de Villiers is close to retiring from Test cricket in order to extend his time in limited-overs formats, a media report said on Sunday.

“I’m not sure how AB will feel in terms of Test cricket so we will have to see,” South African Test skipper Faf du Plessis was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia’s website on Sunday.

South Africa whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in a three-match series, winning by an innings and 118 runs in Johannesburg on Saturday.

“We are excited to have him back in the one-day team. I am hoping he decides to play (Tests) for us. He is obviously a world-class batter and I, as a captain, would love to have him as a leader in our team, and obviously as a batter. He is a fantastic player.”

Struggling with an elbow injury that has seen him out of action since May 2016, de Villiers, the dashing right-hander also stood down from Test captaincy after they completed an impressive 2-1 series win over Australia in December.

The 32-year-old has recovered from his elbow problem to make his return in South Africa’s domestic 50-over competition, and is scheduled to play his first match next Sunday.

South Africa coach Russell Domingo said team officials would discuss the playing future with de Villiers.

“We need to sit down with him and plan his future,” Domingo told cricket.com.au on Sunday.

“AB has got to make that decision, I can’t decide on whether he plays or not. When I say that, I mean AB has got to make the decision about whether he is available and the selectors have got to make the decision whether he plays.”

“He has obviously got to make some decision about his future in cricket.”

