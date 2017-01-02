Cricket: Australia choose Dubai to prepare for India series

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cricket: Australia choose Dubai to prepare for India series

ICC Academy's array of pitches draws team to emirate ahead of daunting Test series in February

 

Sydney: Australia plan to prepare for their Indian Test series in Dubai as team officials seek more control over the state of practice pitches, reports said Monday.

The tour to face the world’s number one side next month has been tagged the “closest thing to mission impossible” for Australia, who have not won a Test in India since 2004.

The staging camp at Dubai’s state-of-the-art International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy has been devised to help avoid a repeat of Australia’s disastrous 2013 series in India where they lost all four Tests.

“India is not going to be the same everywhere,” Cricket Australia’s high performance general manager Pat Howard told Fairfax Media.

“What they can do in Dubai is do a lot of different preparation with different types of pitches.”

The Dubai academy - in which recently departed Australia national selector Rod Marsh took a lead design and development role - has two full-sized floodlit ovals and more than 30 grass pitches constructed on different soils from around the cricket world.

“The ICC have done a really good job where they’ll have different pitches of the cities... so it’s not just spin pitches, there are different types,” said Howard.

“We cannot copy what we are going to get. It’s all about the mindset that we’re going to adapt. We can’t get practice against (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja either.”

Australia’s team for Tuesday’s final Sydney Test against Pakistan has been chosen with an eye on the four-Test India campaign and includes two spinners in Nathan Lyon and Steve O’Keefe. Third spinner Ashton Agar was also in the 13-man squad but did not make the staring eleven.

England enjoyed similar preparations in the Gulf state ahead of their landmark 2-1 series win in India in 2012, while the West Indies also spent time at the academy before winning the World Twenty20 championship in India last year.

Australia will play two intra-squad matches in Dubai, with the numbers made up by young players from the Pakistan Super League T20 competition being held there at the same time, the reports said.

The first Test begins in Pune on February 23.

More from Australia

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
West Indies
follow this tag on MGNWest Indies
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportCricketAustralia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
West Indies
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Australia

Waugh roots for Fawad on tour of India

Sport Gallery

In Pictures: Day 1 of Dakar Rally 2017

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject