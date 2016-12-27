Mobile
Commentator Nicholas recovering at home

Released from hospital after abdominal pains

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas is recovering at home after being taken to hospital suffering abdominal pains during the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne.

A Nine spokesperson said Nicholas was discharged from hospital on Monday night. “While he wants to return to the Nine Commentary team [on Tuesday], his bosses have insisted on a day’s rest. He has again thanked everyone for their good wishes and support.”

Nicholas, 59, was taken from the Melbourne Cricket Ground by paramedics shortly after the lunch break on Boxing Day while working for Channel Nine’s commentary team. He was not on air at the time. A Channel Nine spokeswoman said Nicholas had been experiencing abdominal pains. “During a break today, Mark Nicholas had some abdominal pains,” she said. “He has gone to hospital for appropriate checks.”

A fellow commentator, Michael Slater, confirmed the news during the tea break without adding further details of Nicholas’s condition. “Normally Mark Nicholas would be sitting here at this time of the day,” Slater said. “Just to let you know, he’s fallen ill with abdominal pains and he’s been taken to hospital for testing. I’m aware it is out there online, so we will keep you up-to-date with the latest news when we receive it. So we wish him well.”

The Channel Nine spokeswoman issued an update about 6.30pm on Monday, saying Nicholas was recovering well. No further details were provided. “Mark is doing much better this evening and is in good spirits,” she said.

“He wants to thank the MCG staff for all of their help, and the Channel Nine viewers and cricket community for their good wishes.” News Corp reported that Nicholas had been sweating profusely and visibly struggling, and was taken from Channel Nine’s broadcasting box on a stretcher.

— Guardian News & Media Ltd, 2016

