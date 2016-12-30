Mobile
Australia beat Pakistan to win Test series

Tourists dismissed for only 163 after Austrlia declared on 624 for eight before lunch

Image Credit: AFP
Australia's Mitchell Starc is congratulated by teammate Jackson Bird after dismissing Pakistan batsman Sarfraz Ahmed as fellow bastman Sohail Khan looks on on the final day of the second cricket Test match in Melbourne on December 30, 2016.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: A rampant Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 18 runs Friday in the second Test at Melbourne to take the series 2-0.

The Australians roared to victory in the last two sessions of the final day dismissing the tourists for 163 after declaring before lunch at 624 for eight.

Mitchell Starc capped off a big-hitting 84 off 91 balls to take four wickets to help dismiss Pakistan and pull off a final day victory.

Skipper Steve Smith was left unbeaten on 165 when he called a halt to the massive Australian first innings to give his bowlers a minimum of 70 overs to see off the tourists.

But the Australians only needed 53.2 overs to bowl out Pakistan with Starc taking four for 36 and off-spinner Nathan Lyon capturing three for 33.

Australia won the series ahead of Tuesday’s final Test in Sydney with Pakistan now having lost their last 11 Tests in Australia.

