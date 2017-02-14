McGregor, Mayweather ‘agree’ on a mega-fight

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

McGregor, Mayweather ‘agree’ on a mega-fight

Media reports suggest both have agreed on terms

  • Floyd Mayweather Jr.Image Credit: AFP
  • Conor McGregorImage Credit: Twitter/Conor McGregor
Gulf News
 

New York: Over months of verbal sparring between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, it became increasingly apparent that a mega-fight between the two wasn’t a mere vehicle for trash talk, but an event that might actually take place. Monday brought news that the two combat-sports superstars have, in fact, agreed to terms on a meeting in the ring.

The Irish Sun cited a source close to McGregor who told the newspaper that the UFC lightweight champion and Mayweather “have both settled on their respective fees.” The source added, “The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third-party hold-up, but all the details have all been agreed on.

“The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”

That “third-party hold-up” could be UFC President Dana White, whose company has McGregor under contract and who has repeatedly thrown cold water on the proposed fight. In January, White said that the chances of the showdown taking place were about the same as him “being the backup quarterback for [Tom] Brady” in the Super Bowl.

White did offer Mayweather $25 million to fight McGregor, but that was mostly to call the retired boxer’s bluff, after Mayweather had said on ESPN that he’d give McGregor $15 million to fight him. Mayweather, who insisted that his September 2015 win over Andre Berto, which ran his record to 49-0, would be the last fight of his career, has stated that he won’t enter the ring again for less than $100 million.

Mayweather has also indicated that he’s aware McGregor is one of the few possible opponents who could generate enough interest to help him reach that massive figure. “Only thing that I’m probably interested in is the Conor McGregor fight,” Mayweather told ESPN’s “First Take” in January. “I’m a businessman, and it makes the most business sense, I think.”

The Irishman has broken UFC records for pay-per-view revenue, but he also sees Mayweather as a means to the biggest payday of his life. In November, McGregor said, “Tell Floyd and Showtime, I’m coming… I want $100 million cash to fight him under boxing rules because he’s afraid of a real fight.”

More recently, Mayweather said, “I believe the fight could happen… Let’s give the fans what they want to see.” Around the same time, McGregor said that the fight “is being more than explored. That fight has been in the works for a while now.”

McGregor made those comments during a pay-per-view interview session in England, at which he also said that, if the UFC tried to stand in the way of a boxing match with Mayweather, he could use the “Ali Act” to manoeuvre around his contract with the MMA company. That piece of legislation, officially called the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, has a “Protection from coercive contracts” clause that McGregor could potentially cite in a courtroom battle with the UFC, and it may explain why he chose to get a boxing license from the state of California (Bloody Elbow has a detailed explanation here).

To further tease the promise of a fight, McGregor posted footage of himself in a training session last week for a boxing match. “Why conquer one world when you can conquer two?” he’d said during his PPV interview.

McGregor has never fought in a sanctioned boxing-only match before, and Mayweather, who is arguably the greatest defensive boxer ever, would figure to the betting favourite if the fight were to take place. However, Mark Henry, who coaches the man McGregor defeated for the UFC’s lightweight crown, Eddie Alvarez, recently said the MMA icon “has a chance of knocking out Mayweather if it was in the first three to four rounds.”

After scoring a quick knockout win at UFC Fight Night 104 earlier this month, Chan Sung Jung (a.k.a. “The Korean Zombie”) said, “I’m a fan of Conor, as a fighter. I think he’s done great things for himself. Under boxing rules, though, I don’t see any way that Conor could beat Mayweather. If I were to bet on that fight, I’d put every last cent I have on Mayweather.”

— Washington Post

More from Boxing

tags from this story

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGNFloyd Mayweather

filed under

GulfNewsSportBoxing

tags

United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Floyd Mayweather
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Boxing

Mayweather vs McGregor edging closer?

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 16, 2017


Bayern Munich's forward Thomas Mueller (C) celebrate scoring the 5-1 goal with his teammates during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Munich, southern Germany. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa