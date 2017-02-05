Sacramento Kings stun Golden State Warriors in overtime

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Sacramento Kings stun Golden State Warriors in overtime

Cousins thrilled at team’s staying power in battling win

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Sacramento Kings upended the Golden State Warriors 109-106 in overtime on Saturday, ending a 13-game losing streak against the NBA Western Conference power.

Kings forward DeMarcus Cousins scored 32 points with 12 rebounds and nine assists as Sacramento bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday, when Devin Booker’s buzzer-beater sealed the win for the last-place team in the West.

“It feels amazing,” Cousins said of holding off a Warriors team boasting the best record in the league. “We gave up a tough one last night. We could have easily come in here with our heads down. But the fight that this team showed tonight was incredible.

“It was a complete team effort, and we came out and got a big win.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had already been ejected from the game when it came down to the final seconds of overtime.

With the Warriors down 107-106, NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry missed two layups that could have given them the lead.

Darren Collison made two free throws to stretch Sacramento’s lead to 109-106 with 2.5 seconds remaining and Warriors forward Draymond Green, wide open at the top of the three-point arc, missed as the final tenths of a second ticked off the clock.

A technical foul called on Green, for arguing a call against teammate Kevon Looney, riled Kerr in the third quarter. Kerr stormed the court and was thrown out of the game.

His Warriors had struggled throughout. Kevin Durant finished with 10 points, connecting on just two of his 10 attempts from the floor.

Curry led the Warriors with 35 points and nine assists. Klay Thompson added 26 points for the Warriors, who suffered just their eighth defeat of the season against 43 victories.

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Basketball

Celtics say goodbye to Pierce and beat Clippers

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km