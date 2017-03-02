Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Leonard leads Spurs past Pacers

Davis hits 7,000 point mark as Pelicans down Pistons

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: Kawhi Leonard nailed a clutch jump shot with two seconds remaining to lift the San Antonio Spurs to a 100-99 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Leonard’s game winning shot capped a 31-point performance for the American in front of a crowd of 18,400 at the AT&T Center arena.

Leonard drained the shot despite being guarded by Pacers star Paul George. It was then George’s turn at glory but his shot from beyond the arc bounced harmlessly off the rim, ending the contest.

“Coach drew up a good play and LaMarcus (Aldridge) set a good screen for me,” Leonard said about his final shot. “We had about nine seconds. I wanted to take my time and try to get off a good shot and it ended up going in for me.”

The Spurs led 98-97 before Danny Green missed a layup with 1:46 to play. Myles Turner took advantage on the other end with a jumper 11 seconds later to give Indiana a 99-98 lead.

After a pair of empty possessions by both teams, Monta Ellis missed two free throws for the Pacers with nine seconds to play, giving San Antonio a final shot at the victory.

Elsewhere, Anthony Davis reached the 7,000 point milestone and Jrue Holiday snapped his scoring slump as the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-86.

Davis scored 24 of his game high 33 points in the opening half to become the seventh-youngest player in league history to score 7,000 points.

Holiday finished with 22 points for the Pelicans who improved to 24-37 and ended a three-game losing streak.

The Pelicans began a 28-17 run late in the third quarter and never looked back in front of a crowd of 14,400 at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pistons looked like a tired team as they fell to 29-32 on the season.

They shot three of 17 from the free-throw line and three of 23 from three-point range.

Forward Jon Leuer led the Pistons with 22 points, while centre Andre Drummond was ejected late in the third quarter on a Flagrant 2 foul and finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

Wizards stop Raptors

In Toronto, the Washington Wizards seized control early in the second quarter and never looked back, with a 105-96 win over the Toronto Raptors who had their four game win streak halted.

Bojan Bogdanovic came off the bench to score 27 points for the Wizards who won their second in a row.

The Raptors led by two points after the first quarter, but the Wizards used a surge early in the second quarter and were control the rest of the way.

Washington led by as many as 24 points late in the first half.

In Sacramento, Brook Lopez scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped their 16-game losing streak with a 109-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

The New York Knicks meanwhile kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 101-90 win over the Orlando Magic, behind a 20 point performance from Kristaps Porzingis.

 

Fact Box

Wednesday’s Games

New York 101 Orlando 90

Atlanta 100 Dallas 95

Miami 125 Philadelphia 98

Washington 105 Toronto 96

Boston 103 Cleveland 99

Denver 110 Milwaukee 98

New Orleans 109 Detroit 86

San Antonio 100 Indiana 99

Minnesota 107 Utah 80

Brooklyn 109 Sacramento 100

Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 103

More from Basketball

tags from this story

San Antonio Spurs
follow this tag on MGNSan Antonio Spurs

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

San Antonio Spurs
follow this tag on MGN
nba
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Basketball

Leonard spurs San Antonio with early strikes

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: March 2, 2017


Russian qualifier Evgeny Donskoy pulled off his biggest career win with a stunning 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (5) upset of former world number one and seven-time champion Roger Federer to complete the quarter-final line-up for the Dubai Tennis Championships. Reuters

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March