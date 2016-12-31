Curry’s game-worn shoes sell for $30,000

San Francisco: A pair of Stephen Curry game-worn shoes fetched $30,101 dollars on Friday at an auction for victims of a deadly warehouse fire in Oakland, California.

The price is a record for a player currently in the National Basketball Association and the money will go to the Oakland Fire Relief fund, which is helping those affected by the horrific Ghost Ship blaze this month which killed 36 people.

The designer shoes went to an anonymous bidder on eBay and had the words “Oakland Strong” written on them.

They were used for the Golden State Warriors’ 103-90 victory over the New York Knicks on December 15. Curry wore a second pair of specially designed shoes during the warm-up. They fetched $15,100 on eBay.

The money raised in the auction is to assist the victims of the fire and their families. Under Armour donated $25,000 and the Warriors’ organisation offered $75,000.

The Oakland Athletics and the Oakland Raiders each donated $50,000.

The record sale for an active NBA player’s shoes was $37,740 in 2014 for a pair worn in the 2004 Olympics by retired Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant.

A pair of LeBron Jones shoes from 2005 set the previous record for a current NBA player at $28,651.