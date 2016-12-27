Cavaliers, sans James, fall to Pistons

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cavaliers, sans James, fall to Pistons

Harden steals the limelight for Rockets

Image Credit: AP
Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James (23) drives past Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant on Sunday. James was rested for the match against Pistons.
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Detroit Pistons made the most of LeBron James’s absence, snapping a five-game skid with a 106-90 victory on Monday over the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

A day after their 109-108 triumph over the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day thriller, the short-handed Cavs had no answer for the Pistons.

Tobias Harris came off the bench to lead Detroit with 21 points. The hosts shot a modest 44.6 per cent overall, but they connected on 16 of 28 (57.1 per cent) from three-point range.

Six Pistons scored in double figures, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope contributing 18 points, Marcus Morris 15 and Jon Leuer and Reggie Jackson 13 apiece.

With James watching from the sideline in street clothes, the Pistons seized a 50-44 halftime lead. They held the Cavaliers to 38 per cent shooting and forced 22 turnovers, leading to 29 Detroit points.

Kyrie Irving led the Cavaliers with 18 points and eight assists. Kevin Love added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland, who saw a five-game winning streak end as they fell to 23-7 — still the best in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland is 23-4 when James is in uniform and 0-3 without him this season.

“He’s probably the best player in the world,” Pistons forward Jon Leuer said. “When he’s not in there, it’s a different feel, for sure. They still have some talented guys with Kyrie (Irving) and Kevin (Love), their shooters and how they space the floor.

“It still makes it difficult, but LeBron kind of facilitates everything.”

James Harden and the Houston Rockets, left out of the NBA’s five-game Christmas party, showed the league what it missed in a 131-115 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Harden notched his 24th double-double with 32 points and 12 assists in the Rockets’ second victory over the Suns in less than a week.

This one was decisive. The Rockets scored 39 points in the first quarter and led by as many as 34 in the second half, making 15 three-pointers along the way.

Harden’s performance was his ninth game of the season with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Forward Ryan Anderson added 15 points — 10 of them in the first quarter when the Rockets took the game by the throat.

In Orlando, the Magic also led wire-to-wire in a 112-102 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Forward Aaron Gordon scored 30 points and was a perfect four for four from three-point range. His 12 consecutive points in the third period helped turn back a Grizzlies rally.

“We are a very, very talented team, and when you add hard work to that, there’s no limit for us,” Gordon said. “Just playing our game, going to work, and doing the things we know how to do.”

In Chicago, the Bulls halted a three-game losing streak with a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Dwyane Wade scored 21 points and handed out five assists for the Bulls, who led by as many as 16 in the first half but saw the Pacers pull even early in the fourth quarter after Chicago managed just 12 points in the third period.

The teams traded big shots in the final minute. Indiana forward Paul George drained a three-pointer to cut the deficit to 86-85 with 45.3 seconds remaining.

Chicago’s Nikola Mirotic answered with a jump shot that made it 88-85 with 21.2 seconds to play.

Wade stole a pass from Aaron Brooks and sprinted end to end for a dunk to finish the scoring with 1.2 seconds left.

It was close in Brooklyn, where Randy Foye hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Nets to a 120-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets, who saw point guard Jeremy Lin exit with a hamstring strain in the third quarter, halted a five-game losing streak.

The Washington Wizards erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 107-102. Otto Porter scored 32 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and John Wall added 18 points and 16 assists for the Wizards, who avenged their 123-96 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

 

Results

Monday’s matches

Orlando 112, Memphis 102

Washington 107, Milwaukee 102

Brooklyn 120, Charlotte 118

Detroit 106, Cleveland 90

Chicago 90, Indiana 85

Houston 131, Phoenix 115

Minnesota 104, Atlanta 90

New Orleans 111, Dallas 104

Toronto 95, Portland 91

Denver 106, LA Clippers 102

Sacramento 102, Philadelphia 100

More from Basketball

tags from this story

NBA
follow this tag on MGNNBA

filed under

GulfNewsSportBasketball

tags

NBA
follow this tag on MGN
 

Results

Read More

Also In Basketball

Thomas scores career-high 52 to douse the Heat

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan