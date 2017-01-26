Mobile
Three weeks to go until TriYAS

First-time triathletes take up the challenge, while organisers reveal star-studded international and local pro field including Olympian

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The three-week countdown has begun with an estimated 1,500 local champions to take the plunge into the waters of Yas Marina for the start of 2017’s TriYAS by Daman’s ActiveLife.

More than 60 per cent of available slots have already been snapped up for the triathlon hosted by Yas Marina Circuit on Friday, February 17, while spaces also selling out fast for KidsTri.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “Our purpose is to put on events at Yas Marina Circuit that encourage people to get active and TriYAS is a great example of that. With TriYAS, we reduce barriers to entry for beginners and first-time triathletes through training programmes, support initiatives and make the event as welcoming and easy to understand as possible. Once again, we are seeing hundreds of newcomers to the sport sign up to experience a hugely rewarding physical challenge at this iconic setting.”

Dr. Michael Bitzer, CEO of Daman, added: “We are delighted to see TriYAS provide such a wonderful opportunity for the UAE community to participate in an exciting sport that provides all-round fitness. We are especially pleased to see the event cater to our young residents through KidsTri and a range of junior categories.”

TriYAS includes two distances for adults: the Olympic category, with a 1,500-metre swim, 38-kilometre bike race and 10-kilometre run and the shorter Sprint category, involving a 750-metre swim, 23-kilometre bike course and 5-kilometre run.

Close to 100 kids have already signed up for KidsTRI, which allows children to test themselves over a 100-metre swim, 9-kilometre cycle and a 1.5-kilometre run. This year, all entries into KidsTRI and who actually participate receive their money back (less an 8 per cent processing fee). The triathlon also includes a female-only category and a star-studded pro field.

Adding the local age groupers will be the 10-person pro field headlined by Swiss Olympian Ruedi Wild, a two-time TriYAS winner, and Patrick Lange, who finished third at Ironman Kona 2016.

They will be accompanied by local Champions Oli Godart, Ryan Christian, Filipe Azevedo, Luke Matthews, Sam O’Shea, and Ben Parnel with the GGC’s best young talent from Bahrain Abdulla Attiya and Jamie Price.

Organisers have made sure that participants have the opportunity to get in the best possible shape to achieve their personal goal. TriYAS triathletes have exclusive access to NYUAD’s 50m pool on Mondays from 7-8am and their running track from 7-9am. Pool access is also available on Saturdays from 8-9am and 12-1pm, with running track access from 8-10am.

In a special incentive to potential first timers, Yas Marina Circuit has invited those thinking of giving it a go to email triyas@ymc.ae with a description of why they want to become a TriYAS triathlete. In return, they’ll receive a specially-prepared training programme.

