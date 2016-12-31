Knighthood is a dream-come-true, Mo Farah says

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Knighthood is a dream-come-true, Mo Farah says

Jessica Ennis-Hill, rower Katherine Grainger are ‘Dames’

Image Credit: Agencies
Mo Farah became the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.
Gulf News
 

London: The knighthood for Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah did not really come as a surprise after he retained his 5,000 and 10,000 metres titles at the Rio Olympics in August, becoming the first British track and field athlete to win four Olympic gold medals.

The 33-year-old Somalia-born athlete is already a CBE following his double gold at London 2012.

“I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight,” Farah said.

“Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today. It’s a dream come true.

“I’m so proud to have had the opportunity to race for my country and win gold medals for the British people, who have been my biggest supporters throughout my career.

“My successes have only been possible because of their support and the commitment, sacrifices and love of my amazing family and the team around me now and over the years.”

Para-equestrian Lee Pearson is also knighted after adding gold from the Individual Freestyle grade IB and silver in Dressage to his golds in Beijing and London.

The decorated Paralympian already held the MBE, OBE and CBE for services to equestrianism and to disabled sport.

Damehoods go to heptathlete Jessica Ennis-Hill and rower Katherine Grainger, who both retired from competitive action following the 2016 Rio Games.

Ennis-Hill, who had returned to compete in Rio after becoming a mother, has been made a Dame for services to athletics.

The 30-year-old from Sheffield added silver at the 2016 Games to her gold at London, and was already a CBE.

Grainger receives her damehood for services to sport and charity, the veteran rower having come out of retirement to compete in Rio, where she won silver in the double sculls alongside Vicky Thornley.

More from Athletics

tags from this story

Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

Olympics
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Athletics

Russia slams NYT doping ‘conspiracy’ report

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays