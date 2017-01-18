Fastest wheelchair athlete Cassidy is here

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Fastest wheelchair athlete Cassidy is here

Tale of a sportsman who believes that cancer is the best thing that happened to him

Image Credit: K.R. Nayar/Gulf News
Canadian wheelchair athlete Josh Cassidy, the fastest man ever to complete a marathon aims to strike it big here.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: A marathon is all about test of endurance and determination. It’s not runners alone who vie for glory, but also those for whom fate dealt a different hand. Canadian wheelchair athlete Josh Cassidy — the fastest wheelchair racer anywhere in the world — is one such diehard spirit, and he’s here to push the limits.

Cassidy was diagnosed with cancer in the spine and abdomen weeks after birth. Though he was given a low chance of survival he managed to recover after five years of cancer remission. The disease however left his legs partially paralysed. The tale of Cassidy is an inspiring one indeed.

Oldest of the ten children, he fought his way to international fame through wheelchair competitions. He set a world record time of 1h:18m:25sec in the 2012 Boston Marathon — the fastest wheelchair marathon time ever recorded — and is aiming to dethrone Dubai Marathon defending champion JohnBoy Smith tomorrow (Friday).

“Being in a wheelchair and having cancer was the best thing that could have happened to me. I don’t think I wished I could walk because it taught me many things, it taught me how to adapt and to get what I want out of life. From a very early age I learnt how to overcome obstacles and the first step was physical obstacles like climbing stairs and then I started applying it to school to sports ... to everything and I proved if you believe in yourself and if you work hard and put in the time you can achieve whatever you want.”

Cassidy comes across as not only a great sportsman but also a thinker. When asked what he does to be faster,” he said: “The longer you participate in the sport the challenges _ those things to make you faster, they always become smaller. So you will always be looking at everything to become faster. At this stage I have so much experience and it’s about doing all together, it is the body, mind, soul, nutrition, environment, training and coaching, all of these coming together.”

Cassidy enjoys everything that he does. “I applied everything entirely to sport when I realised sports is like a microcosm of life. It voluntarily puts you in front of obstacles to be able to push yourself harder to be better and also fail because when you fail you learn and you grow from there. And that’s what really helped me.”

Cassidy revealed that wheelchair competition standards have increased over the years. “The level of competition has increased so much in the sport during the last few years. You have the first place to seventh place maybe three seconds apart after 42km in the last couple of years. The competition is just crazy,” said Cassidy who is here from his hometown’s cold winter.

“This is [my] first time in a marathon here. I entered only a month ago as it wasn’t part of my original plans as back home in Canada it was a very cold winter and so I had been training indoors. My training went well and I am here to do well.”

More from Athletics

tags from this story

Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

Canada
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Athletics

Course record and debut win lifts Dubai Marathon

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Huge turnout for Dubai Marathon

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access