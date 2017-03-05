Farah ready to be drug-tested any time
London: Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah says he is happy to be drug-tested “any time, anywhere” and for any of his historical samples to be reanalysed.
The Briton has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and says he has nothing to hide, after a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report suggested that his coach had “almost certainly” broken anti-doping rules.
Following more media claims at the weekend, Farah said in quotes reported by several British newspapers on Sunday that he was happy to comply with the wishes of any anti-doping authority. “I’m not aware of any request,” he said.