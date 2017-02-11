Bolt makes sure All-Stars stamp their class

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bolt makes sure All-Stars stamp their class

Nitro format is just what the sport needs, world and Olympic champion declares after taking 150-metres individual title without breaking a sweat

Image Credit: AFP
Team New Zealand athlete Joseph Millar (L) of New Zealand, Team Australia athlete Alex Hartmann (C) of Australia and Bolt All Stars captain Usain Bolt of Jamaica compete in the Men’s 150 Metre event (R) during the Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Melbourne: Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt secured a classy win for his All-Stars team with two impressive runs on the final night of the inaugural Nitro Athletics meeting and declared the new format exactly what track and field needs.

After restricting himself to a leg of the mixed 4x100m relay on each of the first two nights at Melbourne’s packed Lakeside Stadium, the world’s fastest man contested the 150m, winning convincingly.

Bolt was clearly fastest out of the blocks and around the bend to quickly establish a lead of over 10 metres mid-race, before easing up in the closing stages.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been fit in February,” Bolt told reporters.

“I’m happy I got to run an individual event, I felt good, and I have to try to stay injury-free.

“I’ve got a couple of months to go [until the world championships] and I should be fine.”

The 30-year-old Jamaican star clocked a time of 15.28 seconds, less than a second slower than the world record of 14.35 he set over the distance in Manchester in 2009. His world record for 200m, also set in 2009 in Berlin, is 19.19 seconds.

New Zealand’s Joseph Miller finished strongly in 15.44 seconds with Confidence Lawson of England third in 15.69.

Some 45 minutes later, Bolt again ran the second leg of the mixed 4x100m relay, helping his All Stars seal the final event of the night, as they had at the previous two Nitro meets last Saturday and Thursday.

Bolt took the baton from fellow Jamaican Asafa Powell and stretched the lead before handing over to American Jeneba Tarmoh.

Another Jamaican, Natasha Morrison, ran the final leg to secure victory for the Bolt All Stars and take them to the top of the points table on the night to claim the first Nitro trophy ahead of Australia.

Bolt, who is expected to retire from the sport at the end of the year, said he wanted to run as often as he could now. “I’m going to try to do as many meets as possible as long as I stay fit, just to let everyone see me because it’s my last season.”

And he predicted a bright future for the Nitro format.

“It was brilliant. It was exciting, it was different,” he said.

“I knew that this is what track and field needed.

“I think the energy and vibe and even people from Jamaica who watched it and everybody I talked to said it was a lot of fun.”

But he admitted the experimental format involving traditional and modified events, including mixed gender relays and an elimination mile, designed to provide non-stop action over a two-hour period, might still need tweaking.

“We know we have improvements to do we will definitely find different events and we got to keep trying to improve it along the way,” Bolt said.

“It’s less stress but a lot of fun and that’s what we need in the track world.”

“It’s definitely going to help athletics overall.”

Twelve events were contested on each of the three nights, with points awarded for each placing, from 100 points to the winning team down to 40 for the sixth-place finisher.

In a bid to sell the action-packed Nitro concept globally, Bolt fronted the All-Stars — including athletes from Jamaica, the US and Kenya — against teams representing Australia, England, New Zealand, Japan and China.

More from Athletics

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Usain Bolt
follow this tag on MGNUsain Bolt
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Usain Bolt
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Athletics

Russia’s Savinova loses London gold for doping

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 12, 2017


Bolt All Stars celebrate after winning the Nitro Athletics meet in Melbourne. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year