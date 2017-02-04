Bolt leads his All Stars to victory in Nitro meet

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Bolt leads his All Stars to victory in Nitro meet

Star sprinter the main draw but Aussie crowd thrilled by non-stop action

Gulf News
 

Melbourne: The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt led his Bolt All-Stars to victory on the opening night of the inaugural Nitro Athletics teams event in Melbourne on Saturday.

The world record holder for the 100m and 200m sprints led the Bolt All Stars — including athletes from Jamaica, the USA and Kenya — against teams representing Australia, England, New Zealand, Japan and China.

The 30-year-old Jamaican sprint star ran in the final event on the programme, the 4x100m mixed relay, featuring two male and two female athletes from each team, as did fellow Jamaican Olympic gold medallist Asafa Powell.

With their captain running the unfamiliar second leg, handing over to American Jenna Prandini, the Bolt All Stars won that race to notch up their fourth outright win of the night and finish with a total of 1080 points.

“It was just a wonderful night. I was just enjoying myself from the start to the end,” Bolt said.

“Everybody was just having fun. Everybody was trying to support their teammates — going over to the long jump, to the javelin — that’s something were not really used to.”

The Australian team won three of the 12 events to sit second with 1050 points.

The two teams finished equal first in two other events while Australia’s Kurtis Marschall also tied for first place with China’s Xue Changrui in the men’s pole vault.

New Zealand won the other two events, while China finished third on the points table with 845.

“At the start (of the night) I was a little bit worried. We started kinda slow and I was talking so much smack that everyone was looking at me like ‘you’re losing’,” Bolt said.

“But we won at the end, so that’s the key thing and I’m very happy with how everything turned out.”

The winner of gold medals in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay at the past three Olympics, Bolt said he had never run a competitive race in February before, and was impressed with the form of the local athletes.

“They came out ready. Most people aren’t really at the level that they want because it’s February, but you guys were ready and that’s what we want, competition.

“So it’s fun and it was loud, so it was good.”

Bolt may have been the main attraction but the Australian athletes enjoyed accolades from the crowd of around 7,000.

Nitro Athletics involves a mixture of traditional and modified events designed to provide non-stop action over a two-hour period, with each team consisting of 12 male and 12 female athletes.

Twelve events, from mixed gender relays, to 60m and 150m sprints awarded points for each placing.

Highlights included the men’s elimination mile, which saw the last-placed runner eliminated at the end of each of the first three laps of the track.

A similar programme will be held on Thursday with the final of the three-event series at the same venue next Saturday.

More from Athletics

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Usain Bolt
follow this tag on MGNUsain Bolt
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsSportAthletics

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Usain Bolt
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Athletics

Trail run at Hatta mountains

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 6, 2017


New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body