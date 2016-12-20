Mobile
Stewart runs roughshod as Panthers topple Redskins

Gano kicks four field goals as Carolina keep narrow play-off hopes alive

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Jonathan Stewart
Gulf News
 

Landover: Jonathan Stewart rushed for 132 yards as the Carolina Panthers beat the Washington Redskins 26-15 on Monday in a clash between two NFC Conference teams struggling to make the play-offs.

Cam Newton completed 21 of 37 passes for 300 yards and tightend Greg Olsen had six catches for 85 yards for Carolina, who scored 10 points in the third quarter to go up by 14.

Graham Gano kicked four field goals as the Panthers held on for their second straight win in front of a crowd of 91,700 at FedEx Field.

Washington dropped to 7-6-1 in the NFL season and the loss leaves them on the outside looking in at the play-offs with two games remaining.

Meanwhile, Carolina (6-8) kept their slim play-off hopes alive.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for 316 yards on 32 of 47 passing with one interception. DeSean Jackson caught seven passes for 111 yards, but Washington were held to just 29 yards rushing.

The Panthers have won five straight against Washington, who fell to 2-16 in Monday night games at FedEx Field.

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman played his first game against his former team, who let the all-star leave after four seasons. Norman almost had an interception when he broke up a third-quarter Newton pass in the end zone.

