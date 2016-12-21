Mobile
Patriots star Tom Brady heads Pro Bowl picks

Pro Bowl game set for January 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

Image Credit: AFP
Tom Brady
Gulf News
 

New York: Quarterback Tom Brady, who didn’t play the first four games of the season due to a suspension, earned his eighth straight National Football League Pro Bowl selection on Tuesday.

Brady tied Hall of Fame guard John Hannah for the most all-star nods in New England Patriots history as the 2016 all-star selections were announced Tuesday.

Brady leads the league in passer rating (109.7) and completion percentage (. 669).

The Oakland Raiders had a league-high seven players picked to the AFC roster.

Oakland’s football revival continues with quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end Khalil Mack getting the Pro Bowl picks.

The Atlanta Falcons paced the NFC with six players chosen, including quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman.

The Pro Bowl is set for January 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and will feature a return to the traditional AFC vs. NFC game format following three years using a revised “unconferenced” format.

— AFP

