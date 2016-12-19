Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Patriots and Raiders book play-off berths

New England coach Belichick just happy to get the job done

Image Credit: USA Today Sports
Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) looks to throw the ball under pressure from New England Patriots defensive end Jabaal Sheard (93) in the fourth quarter.
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The New England Patriots are back in the NFL playoffs after a 16-3 victory at Denver on Sunday that dimmed the reigning Super Bowl champion Broncos’ post-season hopes.

“It was no masterpiece, but it was what it needed to be,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said of the New England victory, in which Tom Brady engineered four scoring drives and the Pats defence kept the Broncos out of the end zone and forced two turnovers that led to scores.

LeGarrette Blount ran one yard for a touchdown and Stephen Gostkowski booted three field goals for the Patriots in a game that was largely a defensive struggle.

While the Patriots claimed their eighth straight division title — and held on to the American Football Conference’s top seed with two regular-season games remaining — the Oakland Raiders were celebrating their first post-season berth since 2002.

Derek Carr completed 19 of 30 passes for 213 yards with a touchdown for the Raiders who defeated the Chargers 19-16 in San Diego.

Oakland took the lead on Sebastian Janikowski’s fourth field goal of the game from 44 yards out with 2:40 remaining.

Carr kept the drive alive by running for a first down on a third-and-eight on the San Diego 29 yard line as Oakland moved to one game ahead of Kansas City atop the AFC West, with the Broncos third in the division at 8-6.

Denver need victories in their final two games, both tough clashes with division rivals the Chiefs and the Raiders to have a chance of defending their Super Bowl crown.

The Dallas Cowboys inched closer to the top seed in the National Football Conference with a 26-20 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott amassed a season-high 159 rushing yards and a touchdown and quarterback Dak Prescott completed 32 of 36 passing attempts for 279 yards and also ran for a score.

Dan Bailey kicked four field goals for the Cowboys, who rebounded from last week’s loss to division rivals the New York Giants.

In Kansas City, Ryan Succop kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Tennessee Titans to a 19-17 upset of the Chiefs.

The Titans improved to 8-6, tied atop the AFC South with the Houston Texans, who edged the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-20.

 

Steelers, Ravens win

The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied to beat the Bengals 24-20 in Cincinnati, eliminating the Bengals from playoff contention.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 286 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown to Eli Rogers with seven minutes remaining, as the Steelers set up rallied to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 24-20.

Chris Boswell kicked a career-best six field goals for the Steelers, who set up an AFC North showdown next week with the Baltimore Ravens, who edged the Philadelphia Eagles 27-26.

Philadelphia had pulled within 27-26 with four seconds remaining on a four-yard run by rookie quarterback Carson Wentz.

But Baltimore’s defence thwarted the Eagles’ two-point conversion attempt to escape with the victory.

Elsewhere, Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes to lead the New York Giants to a 17-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, and Drew Brees passed for four touchdowns and 383 yards with no interceptions in the New Orleans’ Saints 48-41 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

The combined 89 points scored made it the highest-scoring game in the NFL this season.

 

Fact Box

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis 34, Minnesota 6

N.Y. Giants 17, Detroit 6

Buffalo 33, Cleveland 13

Tennessee 19, Kansas City 17

Baltimore 27, Philadelphia 26

Green Bay 30, Chicago 27

Pittsburgh 24, Cincinnati 20

Houston 21, Jacksonville 20

Atlanta 41, San Francisco 13

New England 16, Denver 3

New Orleans 48, Arizona 41

Oakland 19, San Diego 16

Dallas 26, Tampa Bay 20

More from American Football

tags from this story

NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL

filed under

GulfNewsSportAmerican Football

tags

NFL
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In American Football

Patriots star Brady heads Pro Bowl picks

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Sport Galleries

LatestMost popular
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party