NFL: Falcons will be early birds at Super Bowl site

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

NFL: Falcons will be early birds at Super Bowl site

Patriots to arrive a full day behind their rivals in NFL championship spectacle

Gulf News
 

New York: Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will be arriving in Houston for Super Bowl 51 a full day behind their rivals in the NFL championship spectacle, the Atlanta Falcons.

Travels plans announced Wednesday by the league show the Falcons’ aeroplane landing Sunday afternoon at Houston and scheduled to practice on Monday afternoon at Rice University as the Patriots flight arrives.

The Patriots will use the University of Houston as their training headquarters for the remainder of the week heading into Sunday’s title game against the Falcons.

With Brady as quarterback, New England won Super Bowl crowns in 2002, 2004, 2005 and 2015. The Falcons lost their only trip to the Super Bowl, falling to Denver in 1999.

The league also on Wednesday named Carl Cheffers as referee on the seven-man crew selected to officiate Super Bowl 51.

Cheffers is in his 17th season as an NFL game official. He entered the league in 2000 as a side judge and was promoted to referee in 2008. He served as the alternate referee for Super Bowl 49 and as an alternate official for Super Bowl 42.

Together, the crew has 93 years of experience and 64 playoff games as NFL officials.

The league also announced that the Miami Dolphins did not follow proper head injury protocol during their first-round playoff game against Pittsburgh on January 8.

“They must engage their staff in a full review of the protocol and conduct additional education, if necessary,” the NFL said in a statement. “The Dolphins were also advised that any future deviation from the protocol may result in enhanced discipline, including monetary fines assessed against the club.”

The league and players’ association reviewed events after Miami quarterback Matt Moore was hit by Bud Dupree in the second quarter, with the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker drawing a roughing-the-passer penalty.

Moore remained on the field for several moments before retreating to the sideline for one play, prompting the NFL and union to open an investigation on the Dolphins. The NFL noted that while the team doctor properly engaged a neuro-trauma consultant, the team did not recognise that Moore was bleeding from the mouth and required further evaluation in the locker room.”

Dupree was fined $18,231 (Dh66,962) by the NFL for the blow.

More from American Football

tags from this story

NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL

filed under

GulfNewsSportAmerican Football

tags

NFL
follow this tag on MGN

Also In American Football

Brady deflates notion Goodell motivating factor

Sport Gallery

Federer beats Nadal to win Australian Open

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Sport Galleries

LatestMost popular
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: January 29, 2017


Switzerland's Roger Federer (R) and Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) pose for photographs before the men's singles final on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services