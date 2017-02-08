Mobile
Brady would call it quits if Gisele had her way

But star told his supermodel wife ‘too bad, babe’ adding, ‘I’m having too much fun right now’

Image Credit: USA Today Sports
Gisele Bundchen and her daughter after New England Patriots’ win over Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl 51.
Gulf News
 

New York: New England Patriots star Tom Brady, the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles, says his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, pleaded with him to retire after Sunday’s championship victory.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that [Sunday] night three times,” the 39-year-old Brady told NFL Radio. “And I said, ‘Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now.’”

Brady produced the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, rallying the Patriots from a 25-point deficit to a 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta in Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

Bundchen, who has been married to Brady for eight years, might not get her wish until 2022 as Brady, who turns 40 in August, said he wants to play until he is 45.

Brady threw for a Super Bowl-record 466 yards and two touchdowns on the way to his fourth Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award. During the season, he threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

“I feel like I can still do it,” Brady said. “If you love what you do and you’re capable of doing it, then I might be so bored if I wasn’t going out there knowing that I could still do it.

“So I’m going to work hard to be ready to go, and I still plan on playing for a long time.”

NFL
