Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Brady suspects game jersey was stolen after Super Bowl win

Patriots star expects to next see No.12 top on eBay

Gulf News
 

Houston: Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn’t and added: “Yeah, it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

More from American Football

filed under

GulfNewsSportAmerican Football

Also In American Football

‘Roger that!’ Brady takes jab at NFL’s Goodell

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Sport Galleries

LatestMost popular
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body