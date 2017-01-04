Restaurant review: Marina Social

Cuisine Contemporary British

Credit card Yes

Location Intercontinental Dubai Marina

Opening hours Open daily from 7pm to midnight

Good for couples or groups

Recommended Tomato buratta, duck leg agnolotti, pulled lamb pizza, souffle

Average cost per person Dh250

Telephone number 04 4466664

Marina Social is the epitome of deformalised fine dining. The environment is casual and relaxed, while the little details, such as the glass and tableware, remind you that you’re in an award winning restaurant.

Our table had stunning views of the marina, while also giving us the chance to watch the chefs prepare items in the open kitchen, something I am quite fond of doing.

We were lucky enough to try their six course taster menu, also known as "Hungry", which was made up of some of their signature dishes. It’s the best way to really have a dining experience; sharing several dishes over several courses, really gives you a feel of what the restaurant is about.

Marina Social chef patron Tristin Farmer himself brought out the first course, which was met by a confused glance from my guest and I. Surely we weren’t about to start our meal with high tea?

The white and metallic two tiered stand was the base for two saucers filled halfway with parmesan cream sauce, a teapot which was filled with clear mushroom soup and two slices of sourdough toast with butter and savoury jam. The clear mushroom soup was poured onto the parmesan and had to be enjoyed with the buttered sourdough. From this course on, we knew that we were in for some unique and carefully constructed dishes.

Our second course was a selection of cold salads. Their tomato and buratta, which we quite enjoyed slicing in half, the salad of snow peas, Persian feta, mint and radish, a beautiful juxtaposition of flavours and the raw, pickled and salt baked beetroot with a side of chargrilled focaccia. By now, our mouths were watering for the next course.

The third course was my favourite. We enjoyed their popular and very instagrammable steamed seabass, bergamot marmalade, fennel and salsify as well as the lemon ricotta tortelloni, brown crab, pecorino and rocket pesto topped with candied pine nuts. We have never tasted pine nuts this delicious before. Everything on both those dishes was executed perfectly. The tangy lemon ricotta and the musky crab sauce were what made this dish so successful.

If you love hearty British food, then the quail wrapped in a warm puff pastry is the dish for you. As a carb lover, I enjoyed the buttery texture of the pastry and the way the quail meat melted in my mouth. I bet many haven’t tasted a dish like this before. We also enjoyed a perfectly barbequed veal short rib, charred sweetcorn, and horseradish with a Yorkshire pudding on the side.

We finished the meal off with a very distinctive parsnip ice cream which we drizzled with warm blueberry compote. It was a strange sensation tasting a usually savoury vegetable in form of ice cream. It was surprisingly exactly what we needed to cleanse our palette for dessert.

Dessert involved a rich black forest chocolate bar with cookie crumble and cherry ripple vanilla ice cream and of course their popular souffle. This time around it was rhubarb flavoured with their signature yellow custard.

To sum it up: The food is simple, but made with so much passion, you can taste the efforts put into it. Marina Social is a definite must visit for anyone who is looking for a uniquely contemporary British dining experience.