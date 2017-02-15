Dubai developer’s promise of opulence

For those ready to splurge on their dream homes, Dubai has options aplenty — from glitzy apartments to over-the-top palatial villas. But what exactly constitutes living in opulence? Developer Omniyat thinks it’s got that figured out.

One Palm, appropriately named as it sits on the first plot on the luxuriant Palm Jumeirah, is Omniyat’s ode to opulence, boasting what the developer claims to be the “city’s most exclusive address”. Every single inch of the 155,000-sq-ft property promises a luxurious lifestyle, down to the smallest detail. “When we say uber-luxury, we mean it and we work on the smallest and the finest details, from the faucets in your bathroom, to the way your window opens, to the way you arrive [at your home],” says Mohammed Hmeid, Sales and Marketing Director of Omniyat.

One Palm offers three configurations: 44 units of three-bedroom apartments, 47 units of four-bedroom apartments and three five-bedroom penthouses. It features an impressive array of amenities, including an indoor and outdoor cinema, four swimming pools, concierge service, smart home technology and a private yacht club.

“We have partnered with Elicyon, which designed the most expensive address in London, One Hyde Park, and Super Potato, which is one of the best interior design companies out of Japan,” says Hmeid. “This is the first time they are doing a project in Dubai, so the finishing and the design are going to be first-of-its-kind.”

Prices range from Dh12 million for the three-bedroom apartments up to around Dh180 million for the 62,000-sq-ft penthouse. Rising 25 floors, One Palm is expected to be completed in the second quarter next year.

What’s on offer?

We have worked with the best talents around the world, whether it’s architects, contractors or interior designers, to create something that Dubai has probably not yet seen. Each unit has everything you can imagine in terms of facilities, design, fit-outs, finishing. And we have built every possible amenity that you can think of. We have four pools, a tranquillity spa, lounges, private elevators, the latest in smart living, security, around-the-clock concierge and operations. So we really left nothing to chance.

We will have a private jetty for owners who own a boat. It can accommodate boats of up to 100 feet. In terms of smart living, we’re creating experiences that have not been done before. The minute you come close to your home, [sensors] detect that you have arrived and the lift opens for you and everything in your apartment switches on. We’ve really created an experience that is unrivalled here.

And we are on the premier plot on the trunk of the Palm Jumeirah, and so this gives us the address, One Palm, and it also gives us the amazing views that we have.

How many have you sold?

Overall the building has 90 units of different sizes and designs. We have sold a significant number of units, but we can’t reveal the exact number right now. We have a limited number of units left. From the beginning we intended to sell it in phases. We are into the second and probably the last phase. Our smallest units are three-bedroom apartments and we now have a very limited number of those left.

Who’s buying?

There is no particular demographic that dominates the buyers. We do have interest from the GCC region in particular. And our clientele so far has been the who’s who in this region and internationally. So we’re very proud with the names of the owners. Having the right neighbours is one of our key selling points.

What’s unique about the design? Can the buyers choose a design?

We give options to the buyer to select which design language they prefer. And we’re not only talking about two different shades. I’m talking about a completely different design language. We have Elicyon, which designed the most expensive address in London, One Hyde Park, and we have Super Potato, with its very pristine and natural look and design.

One Palm is not a block building; it does not have a straight façade. And the way they’re stacked on top of each other, there are no two units that are at exactly the same floor plan, or the same terraces, or same outdoor and indoor ratio, so that gives the building that unique design.

Did the slow demand in the past several months seriously affect your sales?

We don’t play the numbers game. We’re into very limited release selling, and very high-end and very private projects. A significant number have already been sold and the project is fully funded, so we are now more worried about getting the details done to the highest standards, than to sell. Dubai goes through a cyclical pattern, but we’re not worried about what will happen this month and next month. We don’t work on a monthly basis, because we don’t want to affect our standards based on the current market condition.