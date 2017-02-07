A busy year for Dubai’s residential brokers

Dubai brokers are busier than ever. Viewings are definitely up, but brokers also face a significant obstacle: conversion rates are down. This is hardly surprising when there are more choices than ever, with approximately 17,000 new properties delivered into the market last year. It’s clear that year-on-year supply in the run-up to the World Expo 2020 is only going to increase, and with so much stock in the market, buyers are acutely aware they can take as much time as they need to make purchase decisions.

Up to now, developers have been focused extensively on limiting supply, but it will become increasingly difficult to slow the pipeline as we approach 2020. As a result, although we are expecting to see a return to growth this year, we won’t be seeing a bounce of any sort. Growth is likely to be as marginal as the declines we saw in the final quarters of last year.

The market fragmentation that has been spoken about throughout the past year will continue to play out this year, as the low and mid-priced sub-markets outperform prime markets. There’s been a marked trend towards post completion sales, particularly at the top end of the market where buyers are understandably suspicious of promises of “luxury” without any contractual commitment to measurable quality.

This year, there are lots of reasons to stop and pause. The strength of the US dollar makes Europe an exciting market and GCC nationals are paying attention to dollar-euro parity. In dollar terms, there are discounts of around 30 per cent to be picked up in the European real estate markets. Banks in the UAE are incredibly keen to lend on properties in major European cities. In the meantime, European investors will find the strength of the dollar has in turn made the Dubai property around 25 per cent more expensive.

The side effects of India’s demonetisation are also likely to spill into 2017. The value of the rupee has fallen and forecasts for India’s economic growth have in turn been revised. With Indians making up the largest group of overseas investors in Dubai real estate, this will certainly have an impact, in the early part of the year at least.

Following the Federal Reserve System’s decision to increase interest rates in the US, the cost of borrowing will also increase locally. However, the increase of around 0.25 per cent will likely be absorbed rather quickly as overall, it is still relatively cheap to borrow.

While 2016 was a challenging year for Dubai’s residential market due to several internal and external factors, the market should see an upturn this year. We expect to see certain areas and segments outperform others, particularly those in the mid-market segment.

The writer Safina Ahmad is head of residential agency at CBRE Middle East. Al Nisr Publishing accepts no liability for the views or opinions expressed in this column, or for the consequences of any actions taken on the basis of the information provided.

