March 6, 1987: Cross Channel ferry sinks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

March 6, 1987: Cross Channel ferry sinks

The ferry Herald of Free Enterprise capsized shortly after leaving a Belgian port bound for Dover, England with 543 mainly British passengers and crew

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives
Zeebrugge Ferry Disaster, English Channel
Gulf News
 

The official death toll from the sinking of a British cross-channel car ferry off the Belgian coast rose to 193. Provincial Governor Oliver Vanneste said, revising earlier figures from the disaster, said 408 people had been saved out of the 543 people on board. Vanneste spoke almost 24 hours after the ferry Herald of Free Enterprise capsized shortly after leaving this northern Belgian port bound for Dover, England with 543 mainly British passengers and crew. Divers said there was practically no hope of finding more people alive in the ice-cold water. Survivors told stories of anguish and one said, “it was total panic when the water rushed in.” Some witnesses said the bow door of the 8,000-ton roll-on roll-off ferry, lying on its side off Zeebrugge Harbour, was open. But Vanneste discounted reports that these doors were not properly shut when the ferry sailed. The ferry had just left for Dover. England, when it capsized in calm seas about one mile off Zeebruggc.

Other important events:

1834 The city of York in Upper Canada is incorporated as Toronto.

1922 The US prohibit the export of arms to China.

1945 Petru Groza becomes Prime Minister of Romania.

1946 France recognises Vietnam as a free state within the Indochina Federation.

1953 Georgi Malenkov succeeds the late Joseph Stalin as Prime Minister of the Soviet Union.

1957 Gold Coast and Togoland form independent West African nation of Ghana.

1964 American heavy-weight boxing champion Cassius Clay changes his name to Muhammad Ali.

1970 Alexander Dubcek, former Czech Communist Party boss, is suspended from party.

1975 Arab militant raid on a Tel Aviv hotel leaves 14 dead.

1981 Hijackers shoot and kill one of their 116 hostages aboard a Pakistani airliner at Kabul airport and throw him onto the tarmac.

1988 Thousands of Tibetans demanding independence set fires throughout their capital city of Lhasa.

1990 Afghan defence minister Shahnawaz Tanai leads unsuccessful coup attempt against government of Najibullah.

1993 Unita rebels capture Angola’s second largest city, Huambo, after a two-month battle with government troops.

1996 Mesut Yilmaz becomes Turkey’s new prime minister.

1999 An Air France Boeing 747 freighter with faulty landing gear ploughs into the runway at Chennai and bursts into flames soon after.

2003 Air Algerie plane crashes after taking off from the Sahara desert town of Tamanrasset, killing 102 passengers abroad.

2005 Monaco’s Prince Rainier III dies at the age of 81.

2006 Kuwait’s Parliament approves a new press law that takes away the government’s right to close down newspapers without court ruling.

2007 The merger of Emirates Bank International and National Bank of Dubai creates UAE’s largest bank.

2008 Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announces that he is breaking relations with Colombia.

2010 Iran signs three security agreements with three Gulf countries — Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

2013 Venezuela’s president Hugo Chavez dies after a two-year battle against cancer.

2014 A Nato air strike in eastern Afghanistan accidentally kills five Afghan soldiers.

2016 Iran’s billionaire tycoon Babak Zanjani is sentenced to death for corruption.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Hugo Chavez
follow this tag on MGNHugo Chavez
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Hugo Chavez
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

‘Electric shock’ for Uttar Pradesh bachelors

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza