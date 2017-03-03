March 4, 1997: Reagan admits faults over Iran-Contra scandal

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

March 4, 1997: Reagan admits faults over Iran-Contra scandal

March 4, 1997: Reagan admits faults over Iran-Contra scandal

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Reagan admits faults over Iran-Contra scandal

1987 - US President Ronald Reagan, in a speech designed to erase doubts about his presidency, acknowledged that his once-secret Iranian initiative “deteriorated” into an arms-for-hostages deal. “It was a mistake,” he said. Reagan, in an address from the White House said, “I’ve paid a price for my silence in terms of your trust and confidence, but I have had to wait, as have you, for the complete story”. Declaring himself “angry” and “disappointed” with “some who served me”. Reagan said: “As personally distasteful as I find secret bank accounts and diverted funds ... this happened on my watch.” The Iran arms sales and the diversion of profits to Nicaraguan rebels have produced the biggest crisis of Reagan’s presidency. Reagan’s remarks shed no light on the many mysteries of the Iran-Contra affair and said others will have to find out where the Iran arms proceeds actually went. Reagan said: “A few months ago, I told the American people I did not trade arms for hostages.”

March 4

1789 - The US Constitution goes into effect as the first Federal Congress meets in New York City.

1801 - Thomas Jefferson is inaugurated as the third US President.

1817 - James Monroe is inaugurated as the fifth President of the United States.

1882 - Britain’s first electric trams run in east London.

1861 - Abraham Lincoln is inaugurated as the 16th President of the United States.

1933 - Franklin D. Roosevelt sworn in as the 32nd US President.

1965 - Syria orders nationalisation of nine oil companies.

1970 - French submarine with 57 aboard is lost in Mediterranean Sea off the Riviera.

1972 - Soviet Union signs agreement with Libya to develop and refine oil.

1974 - British Prime Minister Edward Heath resigns after failing to form a coalition with the Liberal Party.

1977 - Earthquake devastates Bucharest and Romanian towns killing more than 1,000.

1980 - Robert Mugabe storms to victory in Rhodesia’s (now Zimbabwe) independence election.

1990 - ANC loyalists overthrow the government of South African homeland of Ciskei.

1991 - Kuwait’s cabinet holds its first meeting in the country since the Iraqi invasion.

1997 - Israel orders the closure of four Palestinian offices in occupied east Jerusalem.

2000 - Krzysztof Suprowicz, Polish ambassador to Yemen, kidnapped by armed tribesmen, is freed.

2002 - Ebrahim Rugova is elected the first president of Kosovo.

2007 - Dubai invests Dh14 billion in development of Dubai Silicon Oasis.

2009 - The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al Bashir.

2016 - Brazil police detains ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in corruption probe.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGNKuwait
Libya
follow this tag on MGNLibya
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Israel
follow this tag on MGNIsrael

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Kuwait
follow this tag on MGN
Libya
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

The world of social media junkies

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Boyfriend cleared of leaving body in street

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Dubai’s largest park to come up in DubaiLand

Indian workers face pension woes

Indian workers face pension woes

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins

Mounting medical bills worry mum of twins