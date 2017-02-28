Mobile
March 1, 1992: Reforms in Saudi Arabia

King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, gave Saudis greater freedoms and a say in his government

Image Credit:
Saudi King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud. - Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Reforms in Saudi Arabia

1992 — King Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia, gave Saudis greater freedoms and a say in his government yesterday in long-awaited political reforms that set the stage for an orderly succession. King Fahd issued decrees setting up an appointed Consultative Council within six months that would have an equal say in the government. The king would remain the final arbiter of state affairs. King Fahd said the Consultative Council, whose members will be named within six months, will have the authority to question the government. Any government action which is not approved by the council will have to be referred back to the King. “We are certain that these regulations will help the state achieve all that the Saudi citizen would wish for in progress for his country and his Arab and Islamic nation,” the king said.

March 1

1867 - Nebraska becomes the 37th state of the United States.

1872 - Yellowstone becomes world’s first national park.

1896 - Ethiopian forces defeat Italy at Adwa, northern Ethiopia.

1919 - Korean independence is declared in Seoul.

1936 - The world’s first public videophone service is launched at the Leipzig Trade Fair in Germany.

1946 - The Bank of England is nationalised

1947 - The International Monetary Fund begins operations.

1952 - Britain returns the island of Helgoland to West Germany.

1962 - American Airlines 707 plunges nose first into Jamaica Bay, New York, killing 87 passengers.

1966 - The Soviet Union lands a spacecraft on Venus.

1973 - Palestinian fighters invade diplomatic reception in Khartoum, Sudan, and capture five diplomats.

1981 - Bobby Sands, a 26-year-old Irish Republican Army member, begins a hunger strike at the Maze prison.

1988 - The South African government introduces a bill to outlaw foreign funding of political activity.

1990 - A fire rips through a five-star hotel in Cairo, killing at least 19 people.

1991 - Colombia’s third largest rebel group, the Popular Liberation Army, formally lays down its arms.

1992 - Bosnia and Herzegovina vote for independence from Yugoslavia.

1994 -Israel releases more than 500 Palestinian prisoners to coax the PLO back to peace talks.

2002 - US space shuttle Columbia carries out a mission to repair and refurbish the Earth-orbiting Hubble space telescope

2003 - Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, the self-described mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, is captured in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2008 - The first paediatric kidney transplant is performed at Al Qasimi hospital in Sharjah.

2010 -Taliban commander Mohammad Alan Binouri is killed in battle with security forces in Madyan, Pakistan.

2013 - Iraqi Finance Minister Rafa Al Essawi announces his resignation at an anti-government protest.

2015 - Mufti Mohammad Sayeed sworn in as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

