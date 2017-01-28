January 29, 2002: Sharjah Ruler opens student centre

His Highness Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, looks at a model after inaugurating the new School of Architecture and Design Building at the American University of Sharjah.

2002 - His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah and President of the American University of Sharjah, opened the university’s newly-renovated student centre as well as a new building at the university’s School of Architecture and Design. Dr Shaikh Sultan toured the centre, took note of the expansion projects at the premises and looked in on several exhibitions of students’ projects. The new building at the School of Architecture and Design comprises three floors of open studio space, serving six sections of foundation classes, 12 digital studios, 30 faculty offices, four administrative offices, nine staff offices, one 3D studio, five labs, four review rooms, three seminar rooms, one gallery and one digital lab.

Other important events

1861 - Kansas becomes the 34th state of the US.

1886 - First successful gasoline-driven car is patented by Karl Benz of Karlsruhe.

1916 - Germans stage first Zeppelin raid on Paris in the First World War.

1922 - Union of Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador is dissolved.

1926 - Violette Anderson becomes the first African American woman to practice law before the US Supreme Court.

1930 - Spanish dictator General Primo de Rivera resigns.

1942 - Ecuador and Peru sign Rio de Janeiro protocol, ending their war over a large swath of Amazon jungle.

1944 - US Navy battleship USS Missouri is launched.

1959 - Danish passenger ship Hans Hedtoft, sailing along Greenland’s coast, hits an iceberg and sinks, killing 95 people.

1986 - Yoweri Museveni is sworn in as President of Uganda.

1991 - French Defence Minister Jean-Pierre Chevenement resigns over Gulf War policies.

1993 - French Marines enter Zaire’s capital. Dozens of civilians, soldiers and foreigners die in the bloodshed.

1994 - Naeb Al Maaytah, Jordanian diplomat in Beirut, is shot dead.

1996 - La Fenice, the 204-year-old opera house, burns down in Venice, Italy.

1997 - Three people are killed and six injured as fire engulfs the upper floors of 25-storey Express Towers in Mumbai.

2002 - The new national flag of Afghanistan is raised in Kabul for the first time.

2005 - The first direct flights between bitter rivals China and Taiwan start after 55 years.

2006 - Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah takes the oath of office as the new emir of Kuwait.

2008 - Kenyan opposition lawmaker Mugabe Werein is gunned down in Nairobi.

2009 - The Illinois Senate removes Governor Rod R. Blagojevich from office.

2012 - Sir Bani Yas Logistics Port is inaugurated at Western Region of Abu Dhabi.

2015 - Malaysia formally declares the passengers and crew of missing flight MH370 to be presumed dead.