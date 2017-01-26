Mobile
January 27, 1997: Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

Today in History: January 27, 1997: Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

Image Credit:
05IMGairexhibtion2 / 5th November 2001 ( Tabloid -Spotlight) / Visitors pass by a Rolls-Royce's Trent 700 aircraft engine in their booth in the Dubai 2001 at the Dubai Airport Expo. - GN picture by Ryan Hernandez
Gulf News
 

Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

1997 - Emirates airline announced a Dh18.4 billion ($500 million) order for 37 Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines for its new fleet of Airbus A330-200 planes, making it the only significant airline in the world to have a wholly Rolls-Royce powered fleet. The order is a further testament to the growing market penetration of the United Kingdom engine maker and was won in a stiff competition with the two US giants, Pratt & Whitney and General Electric. The Dubai-based airline has ordered 16 A330-200 aircraft from the European consortium, Airbus Industrie, with options for another seven. They will progressively replace the current A300-600 and A310 Airbuses. Emirates has now become one of Britain’s biggest airline customers.

January 27

1822 - Greek independence is formally proclaimed.

1865 - Treaty between Spain and Peru virtually recognises Peru’s independence.

1880 - Thomas Edison patents electric incandescent lamp.

1891 - Mine explosion kills 109 at Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

1944 - The German and Finnish siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, is lifted.

1951 - Atomic testing in the Nevada desert begins as an Air Force plane drops a one-kilotonne bomb on the Frenchman Flats.

1967 - Treaty banning military use of nuclear weapons in space is signed.

1973 - The Vietnam peace accords are signed in Paris.

1976 - Morocco and Algeria battles are fought in the Western Sahara.

1981 - Indonesia’s Tampo Mas II passenger ship catches fire and sinks in Java Sea, killing 580 people.

1982 - Mauno Koivisto is installed as President of Finland.

1983 - The Seikan Tunnel, the world’s longest undersea tunnel, opens in Japan.

1991 - President Mohammad Siad Barre of Somalia flees the capital, Mogadishu, as a coalition of rebels seizes power.

1993 - UAE bans child jockeys in camel racing.

1996 - Niger’s first democratically-elected President, Mahamane Ousmane, is ousted in a coup.

2003 - Dubai Ports Authority unveils a Dh4.2-billion expansion plan for Jebel Ali Port.

2006 - World health campaigners launch a programme to combat tuberculosis.

2008 - Indonesia’s former president Suharto dies at the age of 86.

2010 - Mahinda Rajapakse is re-elected for a second term as Sri Lanka’s President.

2012 - Legendary blues singer Etta James dies of leukemia at the age of 73.

2013 - A deadly fire sweeps through a crowded nightclub in Santa Maria, southern Brazil, killing at least 245 people attending a university party.

2014 - The first remote-controlled electronic container terminal is inaugurated at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Brazil
follow this tag on MGNBrazil
Sahara
follow this tag on MGNSahara
Algeria
follow this tag on MGNAlgeria
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

