January 27, 1997: Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

05IMGairexhibtion2 / 5th November 2001 ( Tabloid -Spotlight) / Visitors pass by a Rolls-Royce's Trent 700 aircraft engine in their booth in the Dubai 2001 at the Dubai Airport Expo. - GN picture by Ryan Hernandez

Rolls-Royce wins Dh18.4 billion Emirates deal

1997 - Emirates airline announced a Dh18.4 billion ($500 million) order for 37 Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines for its new fleet of Airbus A330-200 planes, making it the only significant airline in the world to have a wholly Rolls-Royce powered fleet. The order is a further testament to the growing market penetration of the United Kingdom engine maker and was won in a stiff competition with the two US giants, Pratt & Whitney and General Electric. The Dubai-based airline has ordered 16 A330-200 aircraft from the European consortium, Airbus Industrie, with options for another seven. They will progressively replace the current A300-600 and A310 Airbuses. Emirates has now become one of Britain’s biggest airline customers.

January 27

1822 - Greek independence is formally proclaimed.

1865 - Treaty between Spain and Peru virtually recognises Peru’s independence.

1880 - Thomas Edison patents electric incandescent lamp.

1891 - Mine explosion kills 109 at Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

1944 - The German and Finnish siege of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg, is lifted.

1951 - Atomic testing in the Nevada desert begins as an Air Force plane drops a one-kilotonne bomb on the Frenchman Flats.

1967 - Treaty banning military use of nuclear weapons in space is signed.

1973 - The Vietnam peace accords are signed in Paris.

1976 - Morocco and Algeria battles are fought in the Western Sahara.

1981 - Indonesia’s Tampo Mas II passenger ship catches fire and sinks in Java Sea, killing 580 people.

1982 - Mauno Koivisto is installed as President of Finland.

1983 - The Seikan Tunnel, the world’s longest undersea tunnel, opens in Japan.

1991 - President Mohammad Siad Barre of Somalia flees the capital, Mogadishu, as a coalition of rebels seizes power.

1993 - UAE bans child jockeys in camel racing.

1996 - Niger’s first democratically-elected President, Mahamane Ousmane, is ousted in a coup.

2003 - Dubai Ports Authority unveils a Dh4.2-billion expansion plan for Jebel Ali Port.

2006 - World health campaigners launch a programme to combat tuberculosis.

2008 - Indonesia’s former president Suharto dies at the age of 86.

2010 - Mahinda Rajapakse is re-elected for a second term as Sri Lanka’s President.

2012 - Legendary blues singer Etta James dies of leukemia at the age of 73.

2013 - A deadly fire sweeps through a crowded nightclub in Santa Maria, southern Brazil, killing at least 245 people attending a university party.

2014 - The first remote-controlled electronic container terminal is inaugurated at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai.