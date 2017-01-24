January 25, 1997: Hong Kong karaoke club fire claims 15

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

January 25, 1997: Hong Kong karaoke club fire claims 15

Police said deadly blaze could have been caused by a petrol bomb

Image Credit:
Gulf News
 

Hong Kong karaoke club fire claims 15

1997 - A fire in a karaoke club in Hong Kong killed 15 people and police said it may have been caused by a petrol bomb. They said the deaths were being investigated as homicides. Most of the casualties in the blaze were young people. The dead were aged 16 to 42. Thirteen injured were being treated in hospital and two were on the critical list. Police said a man was helping with their enquiries 12 hours after the inferno gutted the club in the territory’s second major fire tragedy in as many months. Police investigators were treating the case as arson and homicide. The blaze raced through the Top One karaoke bar in the Tsimshatsui district of Hong Kong’s Kowloon peninsula shortly before dawn and took firefighters more than an hour to quell. There were about 100 people in the building at the time.

January 25

1802 - Napoleon Bonaparte becomes president of the Italian Republic.

1915 - Alexander Graham Bell inaugurates US transcontinental telephone service.

1924 - First Winter Olympic games open in Chamonix, France.

1942 - Thailand, allied to Japan, declares war on Britain and the US.

1944 - Battle for Cassino begins in Italy during the Second World War.

1955 - The Soviet Union ends its state of war with Germany.

1961 - US President John F. Kennedy in first presidential news conference carried live on radio and TV.

1971 - Himachal Pradesh becomes 18th Indian state.

1975 - Shaikh Mujibur Rahman abolishes parliamentary rule in Bangladesh and assumes absolute powers as president.

1987 - West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl wins a second term.

1997 - Martina Hingis claims her first Grand Slam championship and becomes the youngest winner of a major title in 110 years.

1999 - Prince Abdullah Bin Hussain is named crown prince of Jordan.

2000 - Thai commandos rescue 700 hostages from a besieged hospital in a dawn strike, killing 10 gunmen.

2001 - A plane carrying tourists to the Caribbean island of Margarita crashes into a shantytown in Venezuela shortly after take-off, killing all 24 people aboard.

2002 - India test-fires an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

2006 - Palestinian group Hamas wins landslide victory in parliamentary elections.

2008 - A car bomb rips through eastern Beirut, killing Lebanon’s top anti-terrorism investigator.

2009 - The Sri Lankan government captures the rebels’ last major stronghold of Mullaittivu.

2010 - Saddam Hussain’s right-hand man Ali Hassan Al Majid, known as ‘Chemical Ali’, is hanged in Baghdad.

2011 - In Egypt, tens of thousands of people participate in a ‘day of revolt’ to protest against the government.

2012 - A massive fire guts the 25-storey Al Baker Tower 4 in Sharjah’s Al Taawun area, 125 families are left homeless.

2015 - Greek singer Demis Roussos dies in Athens.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGNBangladesh
Hamas
follow this tag on MGNHamas
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Italy
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
Bangladesh
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Double standards: Okay for us not okay for them

Opinion Gallery

Mooch ado about nothing: Series 18
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Mohammad attends Republic Day Parade

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

$20m cash found hidden under mattress

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate online

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin