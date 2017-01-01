January 2, 2002: Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian President

Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa addressing a press conference in Lusaka.

January 2

1870 - Construction begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

1900 - Open-door policy in China is announced by US Secretary of State John Hay.

1913 - Turkish garrison on Chios Island surrenders to Greeks.

1919 - Lithuania gains independence.

1932 - Manchukuo Republic is proclaimed in Manchuria, China.

1942 - Japanese capture Philippine capital Manila during the Second World War.

1955 - Panamanian President Jose Antonio Remon Cantera is killed at the Franco race track in Panama City.

1967 - Ronald Reagan is sworn in as governor of California

1971 - Sixty-six people suffocate when crowd barrier gives way at a soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland.

1959 - Luna 1, the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon and to orbit the Sun, is launched by the USSR.

1974 - US President Richard Nixon signs the federal law forcing states to set maximum speed limits of 55 miles per hour.

1982 - The new Abu Dhabi International Airport is inaugurated as the first flight by Gulf Air from Bahrain lands with 58 passengers.

1988 - Right-wing guerrillas ambush train near Mozambique’s western border, killing at least 22 people and injuring 71.

1993 - Burhanuddin Rabbani is sworn in as Afghan President at an official ceremony in Kabul.

1997 - Kofi Annan arrives at UN headquarters for the first time as secretary-general.

2001 - Taiwan and China launches their first direct links since the Communists wins the civil war 50 years ago.

2002 - Eduardo Duhalde is appointed as President of Argentina.

2008 - Justin Gatlin, 100-metre Olympic champion is suspended for four years for a doping violation and forfeits his former 100-metre world record run.

2009 - Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, dies in London.

2010 - Afghan parliament rejects 17 of 24 cabinet nominees of President Hamid Karzai, including several close allies and former guerrilla commander Esmail Khan.

2013 - The first phase of Dubai’s dedicated terminal for A380 superjumbos opens at Dubai International Airport

2014 - A car bomb kills at least five people in Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut, Lebanon.

2016 - Terrorist attacks on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in northern Punjab. Seven troops and four terrorists are killed.

HIGHLIGHT

2002

Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian president

Ruling party candidate Levy Mwanawasa was sworn in as president capping a hotly contested election marred by street riots sparked by opposition allegations that the ruling party rigged the vote. Mwanawasa, 53, the handpicked successor of the outgoing president, said in his inaugural address that he would not tolerate further unrest in this normally peaceful southern African country. “Now that I’ve been sworn in as president . . . I will defend the constitution and assure the vote is applied,” Mwanawasa said at the inaugural ceremony patrolled by about 1,000 policemen. Mwanawasa was inaugurated only after a high court rejected an opposition appeal to delay the ceremony until allegations of ballot box stuffing and counting fraud were investigated. International and local election observers also noted some irregularities in the voting process. The ruling party and the electoral commission deny any rigging took place. Mwanawasa’s narrow victory over leading opposition contender Anderson Mazoka was met with street riots even before official results were announced.