January 2, 2002: Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian President

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

January 2, 2002: Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian President

January 2, 2002: Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian President

Image Credit: AP
Zambian President Levy Mwanawasa addressing a press conference in Lusaka.
Gulf News
 

January 2

1870 - Construction begins on the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.

1900 - Open-door policy in China is announced by US Secretary of State John Hay.

1913 - Turkish garrison on Chios Island surrenders to Greeks.

1919 - Lithuania gains independence.

1932 - Manchukuo Republic is proclaimed in Manchuria, China.

1942 - Japanese capture Philippine capital Manila during the Second World War.

1955 - Panamanian President Jose Antonio Remon Cantera is killed at the Franco race track in Panama City.

Related Links

1967 - Ronald Reagan is sworn in as governor of California

1971 - Sixty-six people suffocate when crowd barrier gives way at a soccer match in Glasgow, Scotland.

1959 - Luna 1, the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon and to orbit the Sun, is launched by the USSR.

1974 - US President Richard Nixon signs the federal law forcing states to set maximum speed limits of 55 miles per hour.

1982 - The new Abu Dhabi International Airport is inaugurated as the first flight by Gulf Air from Bahrain lands with 58 passengers.

1988 - Right-wing guerrillas ambush train near Mozambique’s western border, killing at least 22 people and injuring 71.

1993 - Burhanuddin Rabbani is sworn in as Afghan President at an official ceremony in Kabul.

1997 - Kofi Annan arrives at UN headquarters for the first time as secretary-general.

2001 - Taiwan and China launches their first direct links since the Communists wins the civil war 50 years ago.

2002 - Eduardo Duhalde is appointed as President of Argentina.

2008 - Justin Gatlin, 100-metre Olympic champion is suspended for four years for a doping violation and forfeits his former 100-metre world record run.

2009 - Shaikh Rashid Bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, dies in London.

2010 - Afghan parliament rejects 17 of 24 cabinet nominees of President Hamid Karzai, including several close allies and former guerrilla commander Esmail Khan.

2013 - The first phase of Dubai’s dedicated terminal for A380 superjumbos opens at Dubai International Airport

2014 - A car bomb kills at least five people in Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut, Lebanon.

2016 - Terrorist attacks on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot in northern Punjab. Seven troops and four terrorists are killed.

HIGHLIGHT

2002

Mwanawasa sworn in as Zambian president

Ruling party candidate Levy Mwanawasa was sworn in as president capping a hotly contested election marred by street riots sparked by opposition allegations that the ruling party rigged the vote. Mwanawasa, 53, the handpicked successor of the outgoing president, said in his inaugural address that he would not tolerate further unrest in this normally peaceful southern African country. “Now that I’ve been sworn in as president . . . I will defend the constitution and assure the vote is applied,” Mwanawasa said at the inaugural ceremony patrolled by about 1,000 policemen. Mwanawasa was inaugurated only after a high court rejected an opposition appeal to delay the ceremony until allegations of ballot box stuffing and counting fraud were investigated. International and local election observers also noted some irregularities in the voting process. The ruling party and the electoral commission deny any rigging took place. Mwanawasa’s narrow victory over leading opposition contender Anderson Mazoka was met with street riots even before official results were announced.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGNDubai International Airport
Lebanon
follow this tag on MGNLebanon
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN
United States
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai International Airport
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Is this the right floor?

Opinion Gallery

Beyond Words - Series 51
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays