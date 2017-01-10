Mobile
January 11, 2002: China and Bangladesh sign seven accords

Today in History: January 11, 2002: China and Bangladesh sign seven accords

Image Credit: Supplied
Gulf News
 

2002- Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji held talks with Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and signed agreements to boost economic cooperation with Bangladesh after he arrived in Dhaka for a trip focused on extending economic ties. Zhu said the two countries had had “an equal, cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship” since Dhaka and Beijing established diplomatic relations 26 years ago. “Sino-Bangladesh relations have withstood the test of time with the concerted efforts of the two governments and the two peoples,” he said in a statement, adding that friendship between them was conducive to “peace, stability and development in the region”. An hour-long summit meeting with Prime Minister Khaleda Zia followed the signing of seven memoranda of understanding.

Other important events

1805 - Michigan Territory is created by an act of the US Congress.

1866 - Steamship London is wrecked en route to Australia, 231 people die.

1935 - Aviator Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly solo across the Pacific Ocean.

1943 - Britain and the US relinquish extraterritorial rights in China.

1960 - Chad declares independence from France

1962 - Avalanche buries village in the Peruvian Andes, 3,000 people are reported killed.

1964 - Panama cuts diplomatic relations with US.

1966 - Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri dies.

1972 - East Pakistan renames itself Bangladesh.

1975 - The Soviet Union launches Soyuz 17 carrying the first two cosmonauts to visit the space station Salyut 4.

1976 - President Rodriguez Lara of Ecuador is ousted in a coup.

1977 - France sets off an international uproar by releasing Abu Daoud, a Palestinian suspected of involvement in the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Munich Olympics.

1982 - Honduras adopts constitution.

1986 - The Gateway Bridge, Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, is officially opened.

1992 - Algerian President Chadli Benjedid resigns.

1994 - The Irish Government lifts the 15-year broadcasting ban on the IRA and Sinn Fein.

1995 - An Intercontinental Aviation DC-9 with at least 52 people aboard crashes near Cartagena, Colombia, with only one survivor.

1996 - Ryutaro Hashimoto becomes prime minister of Japan.

1998 - An armed gang attacks two villages outside Algiers, Algeria, slaughtering 120 people.

