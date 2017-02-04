February 5, 1997: Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

February 5, 1997: Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

Today in History: February 5, 1997: Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

Image Credit:
Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. - Gulf News Archives
Gulf News
 

Nawaz Sharif’s party sweeps polls

1997 - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif clinched a landslide victory in Pakistan’s general election, inflicting a humiliating defeat on his bitter rival Benazir Bhutto. His Pakistan Muslim League won 134 seats in the 217-member National Assembly against 17 secured by Benazir’s Pakistan People’s Party. Sharif, 48, will be the country’s prime minister for the second time after being ousted in 1993.

February 5

1782 - Spanish forces capture Minorca Island from the British.

1885 - Congo is established as a personal possession of Belgium’s King Leopold II.

1917 - Mexico becomes a republic.

1936 - Charlie Chaplin’s film Modern Times is released.

1940 - Glenn Miller and his Orchestra record the hit song Tuxedo Junction.

1958 - Jamal Abdul Nasser becomes the first President of the new United Arab Republic, a short-lived union of Syria and Egypt.

1971 - Apollo 14 astronauts Alan B. Shepard and Edgar D. Mitchell make a successful landing on the moon.

1976 - Earthquake in Guatemala takes almost 23,000 lives.

1984 - Lebanese Prime Minister Shafiq Wazzan resigns.

1985 - Spain opens Gibraltar border after 16 years.

1989 - Kabul is placed under martial law, following the withdrawal of virtually all Soviet troops from the city.

1991 - Iraq, under attack by the United States and its allies, suspends fuel sales to its citizens.

1993 - Italian police says its has arrested suspected gang boss Giuseppe Montalto, believed to be one of the leading figures in the Sicilian Mafia.

1999 - King Hussain of Jordan is pronounced clinically dead.

2002 - Interim Afghan Prime Minister Hamid Karzai raises the country’s new national flag in a colourful ceremony.

2003 - North Korea announces its nuclear reactor at Yongbyon has resumed operations.

2005 - Gnassingbe Eyadema, the President of Togo, dies.

2006 - A bomb explosion rips through a passenger bus in a province of southwestern Pakistan, killing at least 13 people.

2010 - Northern Ireland reaches landmark deal with Britain to transfer key remaining powers.

2011 - Pakistan cricketers Salman Butt, Mohammad Amer and Mohammad Asif are banned for at least five years by the International Cricket Council.

2013 - Mahmoud Ahmadinejad arrives in Cairo, marking the first visit to Egypt by an Iranian president since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

2014 - Portuguese football legend Eusebio dies at the age of 71.

More from Today in History

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGNMahmoud Ahmadinejad
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
Benazir Bhutto
follow this tag on MGNBenazir Bhutto

filed under

GulfNewsOpinionToday in History

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Jordan
follow this tag on MGN
Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Off The Cuff

Changing face of mid-day meals

Opinion Gallery

Punch Line - Series 35
Loading...

Quote Board

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

World’s new 'longest' flight departs from Gulf

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body